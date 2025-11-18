Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton had a heartwarming reunion at the latter’s Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, in which he reprises his iconic role of Draco Malfoy.

Felton, 38, who starred as Draco opposite Isaacs as his on-screen father Lucius in the Harry Potter film series, joined the play’s cast at the Lyric Theatre in New York City last week. The long-running show is based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, and picks up 19 years after the events of the books and films.

Following the performance, Felton shared a few pictures of himself and Isaacs, 62, embracing backstage, as well as a photo of the two standing with Aidan Close, who plays Scorpius Malfoy, Draco’s son.

“No one does it quite like the Malfoys,” he wrote in the caption. “Three generations meet for the first time on stage — Needless to say , it was magical… Love you dad @therealjasonisaacs Love you son @aidanmclose.”

In the comment section, Close quipped: “My grandfather will hear about this... (love you too dad).”

open image in gallery Jason Isaacs (left) supported his former Harry Potter co-star and on-screen son Tom Felton at his Broadway production of 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' ( therealjasonisaacs/Instagram )

open image in gallery Tom Felton takes his curtain call during his Broadway debut as Draco Malfoy in 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' ( Getty Images )

Isaacs posted his own series of photos to Instagram after seeing the show with the caption: “I came. I saw. He conquered. You had your own giant boots to fill, son, and you burst them at the seams. Balls like ostrich eggs.

“So brave. So proud. So glad to be there.”

The Cursed Child follows Harry, Ron, Hermione and Draco as they send their children off to Hogwarts. The show first opened on London’s West End in 2016, followed by the Broadway production in 2018. Several other productions have since been mounted in cities around the world, including Hamburg, Melbourne, Toronto, and Tokyo.

Felton is the first Harry Potter star to reprise his role on stage. He will remain with the show through May 10, 2026. His first performance with the show on November 11 marked his Broadway debut.

When he first took the stage, the audience erupted in rapturous screams and applause, forcing a long pause in his performance. It took around 30 seconds before Felton was able to utter his first line: “I need a favor.”

“Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Felton said in a statement announcing his casting earlier this year.

“Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in Cursed Child this fall, I’ll also be the exact age Draco is in the play. It’s surreal to be stepping back into his shoes — and of course his iconic platinum blond hair — and I am thrilled to be able to see his story through and to share it with the greatest fan community in the world. I look forward to joining this incredible company and being a part of the Broadway community.”