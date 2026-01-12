Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The year 2026 finds Broadway in a moment of recalibration.

After a record-breaking post-pandemic rebound — with recent seasons driven by Hollywood casting and eye-watering ticket prices — the coming year looks set to strike a different balance.

Star power remains, but it’s no longer the sole selling point, as revivals, original works and critically acclaimed transfers jostle for space on an increasingly crowded calendar.

That said, celebrity casting hasn’t disappeared. Performers from some of the most popular TV shows and films of the past decade — including The Bear, Harry Potter and The Big Bang Theory — will join or rejoin New York City’s theatrical ecosystem this season.

From Daniel Radcliffe’s intimate solo turn to Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf’s heavyweight revival pairing, this is a season that thrives on range.

open image in gallery Daniel Radcliffe, Nathan Lane, and Laurie Metcalf are among the big stars returning to Broadway this season ( Getty )

Here are the biggest shows coming to Broadway in 2026.

Every Brilliant Thing

Starring: Daniel Radcliffe

Where: Hudson Theatre (141 West 44 Street)

When: Previews begin February 21; Opening night March 12

What: A one-man play exploring the reasons that make life worth living

Radcliffe returns to Broadway following his Tony Award-winning turn as Charley Kringas in the hit 2023 revival of Merrily We Roll Along in this solo show penned by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe. Every Brilliant Thing arrives on Broadway after being performed in over 80 countries and will run on Broadway for 13 weeks only.

Death of a Salesman

Starring: Nathan Lane; Laurie Metcalf

Where: Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway at West 50 Street)

When: Previews begin March 6; Opening night April 9

What: A revival of Arthur Miller’s classic play about a family chasing the American Dream

If it feels like there was just a Death of a Salesman revival on Broadway, that’s because there was (it ran from 2022-2023 and starred The Wire’s Wendell Pierce). However, there’s reason for excitement here as three-time Tony winner Lane and two-time Tony winner Metcalf team up to take on the story of the Loman family. Their casting is almost enough to look past the fact that this is another rung in disgraced producer Scott Rudin’s ladder climb back to the top of the industry... almost.

Dog Day Afternoon

open image in gallery ‘Dog Day Afternoon’ will star Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach ( Courtesy of Polk & Co )

Starring: Jon Bernthal; Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Where: August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52 Street)

When: Previews begin March 10; Opening night March 30

What: A new play based on the inspired-by-true-events film

Written for the stage by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, Dog Day Afternoon follows the true crime story of a Brooklyn bank hold up gone wrong. The production marks the Broadway debuts of Emmy winner Bernthal and two-time Emmy winner Moss-Bachrach — both of whom audiences will recognize from the hit FX series, The Bear, among other other roles.

Giant

Starring: John Lithgow

Where: Music Box Theatre (239 West 45 Street)

When: Previews begin March 11; Opening night March 23

What: A new play about prolific author Roald Dahl grappling with his antisemitic views in 1983

This highly anticipated transfer of the West End’s Olivier Award-winning production takes place over a single afternoon as Dahl is forced to make a decision following backlash about an explicitly antisemitic article. Two-time Tony winner Lithgow reprises his role as Dahl, which Alice Saville deemed “towering” in her four-star review of the West End production for The Independent.

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

open image in gallery André De Shields will return to Broadway in ‘Cats: The Jellicle Ball’ ( Matthew Murphy )

Starring: André De Shields; Sydney James Harcourt; “Tempress” Chasity Moore

Where: Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44 Street)

When: Previews begin March 18; Opening night April 7

What: A reimagined version of the hit Andrew Lloyd Webber musical

After a sold-out run in 2024 at New York City’s Perelman Performing Arts Center, Cats: The Jellicle Ball is transferring to Broadway in one of the most anticipated musicals of the 2025-2026 season. It’s the Cats you know and love (or, perhaps, despise) but as more of a spectacle — and with way more ballroom dancing.

Titaníque

Starring: Marla Mindelle; Jim Parsons; Deborah Cox

Where: St. James Theatre (246 West 44 Street)

When: Previews begin March 26; Opening night April 12

What: A kooky retelling of the story of Titanic through the eyes of Celine Dion

Co-created by Tye Blue, Mindelle (starring as Celine Dion), and Constantine Rousouli (playing Jack Dawson), Titaníque opened Off-Broadway in 2022 and ran until 2025 after receiving multiple extensions. The hilarious spoof-style musical gives audiences a fresh take on the classic love story, but set to more of Dion’s iconic songbook.

The Lost Boys

Starring: Shoshana Bean; Ali Louis Bourzgui

Where: Palace Theatre (160 West 47 Street)

When: Previews begin March 27; Opening night April 26

What: A musical adaptation of the 1987 Warner Brothers vampire film

As supernatural-themed media (Stranger Things, anyone?) continues to skyrocket in popularity, it’s not a surprise that The Lost Boys will soon become the latest screen-to-stage adaptation to hit Broadway. The cult classic horror-comedy film that helped pave the way for series and films like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Twilight will bring Tony nominee and Broadway favorite Bean back to the stage — reason enough to buy a ticket.

Beaches

Starring: Jessica Vosk; Kelli Barrett

Where: Majestic Theatre (245 West 44 Street)

When: Previews begin March 27; Opening night April 22

What: A musical adaptation of the novel-turned-film

Another screen adaptation, Beaches is a heartwarming tale of the trials and tribulations of a 30-year friendship. This production will mark the first time that Broadway favorite Vosk originates a role in a musical instead of stepping into someone else’s shoes, which injects her into a heated Tonys race.

Joe Turner's Come and Gone

open image in gallery Taraji P. Henson will star in 'Joe Turner's Come and Gone' on Broadway ( Courtesy of DKC O&M )

Starring: Taraji P. Henson; Cedric “The Entertainer”; Ruben Santiago-Hudson; Joshua Boone

Where: Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47 Street)

When: Previews begin March 30; Opening night April 25

What: A revival of the second installment of August Wilson’s American Century Cycle

Wilson’s 10-play cycle examined the African-American experience in each decade of the 20th century. Revisiting Joe Turner's Come and Gone — about a man trying to reclaim his sense of self after years of forced labor — in 2026 is sure to strike a nerve given the state of the country.

Proof

Starring: Ayo Edebiri; Don Cheadle

Where: Booth Theatre (222 West 45 Street)

When: Previews begin March 31; Opening night April 16

What: First ever New York revival of David Auburn’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play

This 16-week limited run marks the Broadway debuts of both Cheadle and Edebiri, playing father and daughter. Audiences know and love Emmy winner Edebiri from The Bear, and Oscar nominee Cheadle has graced screens for decades. Fans clamoring for a chance to see these two live in action should buy tickets sooner rather than later.

Schmigadoon!

Starring: Alex Brightman; Sara Chase

Where: Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41 Street)

When: Previews begin April 4; Opening night April 20

What: A musical based on the beloved Apple TV series

After a successful 2025 out-of-town tryout in Washington, D.C. — and despite the fact that the show was cancelled by Apple TV after season two — Schmigadoon! will land on Broadway for a limited run this spring and summer. Fans of the series and theater fanatics alike are sure to fall for this quirky love story complete with all of the hallmarks of a Golden Age Broadway show.