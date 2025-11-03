Andrew Lloyd-Webber says lesson of Evita ‘more important’ now due to extremism
Theatre impresario called Eva Peron a ‘very attractive extremist’
Andrew Lloyd Webber has asserted that the core message of his iconic musical Evita resonates with even greater urgency today than at its inception, pointing to the burgeoning rise of extremism across Europe.
Co-created with Sir Tim Rice, the musical chronicles the ascent of Eva Perón, from humble beginnings to becoming the influential wife of populist leader Juan Perón, a figure idolised as a "champion of the poor" who championed women's suffrage.
The narrative, set in Argentina between 1934 and 1952, recently saw a critically acclaimed revival at the London Palladium.
Speaking to the PA news agency, Lord Lloyd-Webber drew parallels between the musical's original context – a period when Britain grappled with extremism, including IRA bombings and discussions of private armies – as well as the current landscape.
"Now, today, we’re seeing extremism beginning to show its voice all over Europe, on both the left and the right," he stated.
He views the story as a stark warning about "how and what happens if an extremist government or an extremist person gets to power," citing the Peróns' role in bankrupting Argentina, once one of the world's wealthiest nations.
He specifically highlighted Eva Perón as a "very attractive extremist."
The recent London Palladium revival featured Rachel Zegler in the titular role. Her acclaimed performance included a memorable rendition of Don't Cry For Me Argentina from an outdoor balcony, a feat that required a special agreement with the local council, contingent on Zegler's appearance at West End Live.
Lord Lloyd-Webber lauded Zegler, 24, as "really the greatest Evita we could possibly have found," praising her "absolutely extraordinary" commitment. He noted her unusual dedication to performing almost all eight shows a week, a departure from previous productions where the lead typically performed six, with an alternate for two.
Live recordings from Jamie Lloyd’s production have since been compiled into an album, featuring iconic tracks such as Buenos Aires and A New Argentina.
Lloyd-Webber emphasised the recording's authenticity, stating that "absolutely nothing, nothing, has been done to enhance it, or do anything silly, or replace vocals or anything like that."
Evita, the album, is currently available for streaming, with physical vinyl and CD editions open for pre-order.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments