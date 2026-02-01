Leonardo DiCaprio thriller sweeps top UK Critics’ Circle awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One Battle After Another, an action thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio, has been named Film of the Year by the UK Critics’ Circle.

Its director, Paul Thomas Anderson, also secured Screenwriter of the Year and Director of the Year for the picture, which follows DiCaprio’s character searching for his missing daughter.

Irish star Jessie Buckley scooped Actress of the Year for her performance in the Shakespearean film Hamnet, while Timothee Chalamet collected Actor of the Year for his lead role in the table tennis drama Marty Supreme at Sunday’s London ceremony.

Chalamet, dressed in a black suit, attended the awards after an event at the Prince Charles cinema near Leicester Square, where he was interviewed by screenwriter Richard Curtis.

The Dune actor smiled at fans, some of whom had waited hours to glimpse the Hollywood star, but did not stop for photos or chat before heading to the awards.

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, who wore a brown floor-length dress, was presented with the Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation by Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham.

Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘One Battle After Another’ ( Warner Bros )

Josh O’Connor, star of The Mastermind, The History Of Sound and Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, triumphed as British/Irish performer of the year, while Pillion was awarded British/Irish film of the year.

Pillion’s director, Harry Lighton, won breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker of the year for the romantic comedy drama.

Sean Penn was named supporting actor of the year for One Battle After Another, and Amy Madigan won supporting actress of the year for her performance in horror film Weapons.

Young British/Irish performer of the year went to Alfie Williams for his role in 28 Years Later.

British star and Rings Of Power actor Robert Aramayo collected breakthrough performer of the year for his roles in I Swear and Palestine 36.

Netflix hits KPop Demon Hunters and The Perfect Neighbour were named animated film of the year and documentary of the year respectively.

The awards were voted for by the 207 members of the film section of the Critics’ Circle and the ceremony was held at the May Fair Hotel in London.