Catherine O’Hara death latest: Home Alone’s Macaulay Culkin, Seth Rogen and Tim Burton lead emotional tributes
The Canadian star won Emmys for her work in ‘SCTV’ and ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and was recently nominated again for ‘The Studio’
Catherine O’Hara, the award-winning actor known for roles in films and TV, including Home Alone and Schitt’s Creek, has died at the age of 71.
O’Hara died Friday at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness, her manager told Variety.
The two-time Emmy winner is perhaps best known for playing Kate McCallister in the first two Home Alone films, before going on to play matriarch Moira Rose on the hit TV series Schitt’s Creek.
O’Hara most recently appeared on 10 episodes of AppleTV’s The Studio and three episodes of the HBO series The Last of Us. Her work on both shows earned her Emmy nominations — the ninth and tenth of her career.
Emotional tributes have poured in from stars mourning the loss, including her Home Alone co-star Macaulay Culkin and The Last of Us co-star Pedro Pascal.
“Mama. I thought we had time,” Culkin began before adding, “But I had so much more to say.”
Pascal, meanwhile, wrote: “There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always.”
Follow below for updates as tributes come in...
'Schitt's Creek' co-stars say working with O'Hara was a 'magical gift'
Two of O’Hara’s Schitt’s Creek co-stars have recalled their time working with the late star.
Karen Robinson, who played Ronnie Lee, said in a statement to USA Today: "The unmitigated good fortune of sharing space and work and laughter with the brilliance that was Catherine O'Hara is something that I will treasure forever.
"I am heartbroken for her family and all circles of her friends and loved ones. Oh Canada - what a loss. Thank you, Catherine, for everything you gave us before you left us. So much and so timeless that a part of you will always stay with us."
Jennifer Robertson, who played Jocelyn Schitt, added:
"I am deeply saddened to hear we have lost Catherine. Being in Catherine O'Hara's orbit was a beautiful, magical gift.
“She was [an] absolute star who never understood why people made such a fuss about her. Her passing is a loss for everyone who knew and loved her. My deepest condolences to Bo, her sons, and the O'Hara family."
'The Shield' star says O'Hara was 'universally loved and admired'
The Shield star Michael Chiklis reacted to news of O’Hara’s death by writing on X: “Precious few people in this world are universally loved and admired. Catherine O'Hara was not only one of those few... she deserved it. Rest In Eternal Peace”
Christina Ricci calls O'Hara the 'most wonderful, warmest, kind, hilarious human being'
Christina Ricci and O’Hara played daughter and mother in the 2006 fantasy romantic comedy Penelope.
Ricci wrote on Instagram: “Was so lucky to work with this icon, one of my hero’s, the great Catherine O’Hara. So sad she’s gone. She was the most wonderful, warmest, kind, hilarious human being and the most talented and brilliant actress. What a loss. Rest in peace, Catherine.”
Mike Myers salutes fellow Canadian comedy icon
In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Wayne’s World, Austin Powers and Shrek star Mike Myers said: “It is a very sad day for comedy and for Canada.
“She was one of the greatest comedy artists in history, an inspiration for millions and above all a very elegant lady. Sending much love and condolences to her family.”
Ike Barinholtz pays his respects to his 'The Studio' co-star
Ike Barinholtz worked with O’Hara during her recent Emmy-nominated run on The Studio.
He wrote on Instagram: “I never in a million years thought I would get to work with Catherine O’Hara let alone become friends with her. So profoundly sad she’s somewhere else now. So incredibly grateful I got to spend the time I did with her. Thank you Catherine I love you.”
'Home Alone' director says the film wouldn't have worked without O'Hara
Chris Columbus, who directed Home Alone, has explained that the film would not have worked without O’Hara’s singular performance.
In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: “Today we lost Catherine O’Hara. I’m stunned and heartbroken, along with the rest of the world.
“I was an obsessive fan of Catherine’s brilliant comedic work on SCTV and was thrilled when she agreed to play Kevin’s mom in Home Alone.
“What most people don’t realize is that Catherine carries the weight of 50 percent of that film. The movie simply would not work without her extraordinary performance.
“Catherine grounds the picture with a profound emotional depth. I will miss her greatly. Yet there is a small sense of comfort, realizing that two of the finest human beings I’ve ever known, Catherine and John Candy, are together again, brilliantly improvising, making each other laugh.”
Meryl Streep says O'Hara 'brought love and light to our world'
Meryl Streep and O’Hara worked together in 1988’s Heartburn, the Mike Nichols movie based on Nora Ephron’s semi-autobiographical novel.
Remembering her late co-star, Streep said in a statement to the Associated Press: “Catherine O’Hara brought love and light to our world, through whipsmart compassion for the collection of eccentrics she portrayed... such a loss for her family and friends, and the audience she graced as friends.”
Reba McEntire remembers a 'great talent'
Although they never worked together, country singer and actor Reba McEntire was an avowed O’Hara fan.
She shared a photo of herself dressed as Delia Deetz on X, adding:
“Sending my thoughts to Catherine O’Hara’s family and friends today. I never had the privilege of working with her, but what a great talent. I loved her work so much that I wanted to dress up as her character from Beetlejuice a couple years ago.”
Ben Stiller says O'Hara was 'funniest ever': 'No one better'
In a statement on X, actor and director Ben Stiller recalled the influence that watching O’Hara from the earliest days of her career had on him.
“Catherine O’Hara. My goodness. Hard to explain the impact she had on comedy. For me, no one better,” he wrote.
“She was generational. Since SCTV she has been brilliant. Brilliant, brilliant. Funniest ever. Man. We lost a great. A true great. Sending love to Bo Welch and her family. So sad we lost her incredible presence among us. Will always look up to her. Man.“
Brooke Shields fondly recalls being spoofed by O'Hara
In her SCTV days, O’Hara portrayed Brooke Shields - and the Blue Lagoon actor enjoyed the good-natured ribbing.
“What an honor it was to be spoofed by Catherine O’Hara,” wrote Shields on X. “What an unfathomable loss. We love you, Catherine. Comedy won’t be the same without her. Sending love to Catherine’s family, friends, castmates, and fans today. Truly beloved.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks