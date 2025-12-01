Brigitte Bardot issues statement to fans following health concerns
‘Ms Bardot wishes to reassure those who are genuinely concerned about her,’ says the French actor’s representatives
Brigitte Bardot has sought to reassure admirers and urge calm, with her foundation addressing "false information" about her health.
The 91-year-old is recovering after reports of her hospitalisation last month in Toulon, southern France, following an earlier "minor" surgical procedure in October.
"In response to the spread of false information in recent days, Ms Brigitte Bardot would like to remind everyone that she is currently recovering, that she would appreciate it if people would respect her privacy, and invites everyone to calm down," the statement said.
It added: "Ms Bardot wishes to reassure those who are genuinely concerned about her. She sends them this message: 'I send my love to you all.'"
A post on the actor’s X/Twitter account in October said: “I don’t know which imbecile launched this fake news tonight about my [death] but know that I am well and that I have no intention of taking my leave.”
Bardot’s statement comes after French media reported last week that the film star had been receiving hospital treatment for three weeks in Toulon, near her home in Saint-Tropez.
According to the newspaper Var-matin, Bardot underwent surgery in relation to a “serious illness”, but the exact nature of the illness was not confirmed.
In the wake of these reports, a social media celebrity news account called “Aqababe”, run by 27-year-old influencer Aniss Zitouni, apparently posted that Bardot had passed away.
“An icon has passed away, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy and an eternal imprint on the hearts of the French,” the account claimed in a now-deleted post, according to Mail Online.
Bardot was previously treated for respiratory problems in 2023 after struggling to breathe due to the heat.
At the time, her husband Bernard d’Ormale told Var-matin that Bardot had experienced “a moment of respiratory distraction” that could be expected in someone of her age.
“Like all people of a certain age, she can no longer bear the heat,” he explained at the time. “It happens at 88 years old. She must not [over-exert herself].”
Bardot rose to global fame in the 1950s and 60s for films like And God Created Woman and a singing career.
Retiring in the 1970s, she moved permanently to Saint-Tropez, dedicating her life to animal welfare through her eponymous foundation.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments