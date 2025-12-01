Brigitte Bardot issues statement to fans following health concerns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brigitte Bardot has sought to reassure admirers and urge calm, with her foundation addressing "false information" about her health.

The 91-year-old is recovering after reports of her hospitalisation last month in Toulon, southern France, following an earlier "minor" surgical procedure in October.

"In response to the spread of false information in recent days, Ms Brigitte Bardot would like to remind everyone that she is currently recovering, that she would appreciate it if people would respect her privacy, and invites everyone to calm down," the statement said.

It added: "Ms Bardot wishes to reassure those who are genuinely concerned about her. She sends them this message: 'I send my love to you all.'"

A post on the actor’s X/Twitter account in October said: “I don’t know which imbecile launched this fake news tonight about my [death] but know that I am well and that I have no intention of taking my leave.”

Bardot’s statement comes after French media reported last week that the film star had been receiving hospital treatment for three weeks in Toulon, near her home in Saint-Tropez.

Brigitte Bardot filming of Louis Malle's 'Viva Maria!' in Mexico in February 1965 ( Getty )

According to the newspaper Var-matin, Bardot underwent surgery in relation to a “serious illness”, but the exact nature of the illness was not confirmed.

In the wake of these reports, a social media celebrity news account called “Aqababe”, run by 27-year-old influencer Aniss Zitouni, apparently posted that Bardot had passed away.

“An icon has passed away, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy and an eternal imprint on the hearts of the French,” the account claimed in a now-deleted post, according to Mail Online.

Bardot was previously treated for respiratory problems in 2023 after struggling to breathe due to the heat.

At the time, her husband Bernard d’Ormale told Var-matin that Bardot had experienced “a moment of respiratory distraction” that could be expected in someone of her age.

“Like all people of a certain age, she can no longer bear the heat,” he explained at the time. “It happens at 88 years old. She must not [over-exert herself].”

Bardot rose to global fame in the 1950s and 60s for films like And God Created Woman and a singing career.

Retiring in the 1970s, she moved permanently to Saint-Tropez, dedicating her life to animal welfare through her eponymous foundation.