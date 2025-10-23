Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reclusive French film star Brigitte Bardot has been forced to dispel incorrect reports that she has died.

The 91-year-old actor, known for roles in Jean-Luc Godard’s Le Mépris and Louis Malle’s Viva Maria!, has seemingly told her followers on social media that she was “doing well” despite the rumours.

A post from her X account said: “I don’t know which imbecile launched this fake news tonight about my [death] but know that I am well and that I have no intention of taking my leave.”

Bardot’s statement comes after French media reported last week that the film star had been receiving hospital treatment for three weeks in Toulon, near her home in Saint-Tropez.

According to newspaper Var-Martin, Bardot underwent surgery on a “serious illness”, but the exact nature of the illness was not confirmed.

In the wake of these reports, a social media celebrity news account called Aqababe, run by 27-year-old influencer Aniss Zitouni, apparently posted that Bardot had passed away.

“An icon has passed away, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy and an eternal imprint on the hearts of the French,” the account claimed in a now-deleted report, according to MailOnline.

open image in gallery Brigitte Bardot has been forced to dispel incorrect reports that she has died. ( Getty )

The Independent has contacted Bardot’s representatives for additional comment.

Bardot was previously treated for respiratory problems in 2023 after struggling to breathe due to the heat.

At the time, her husband Bernard d’Ormale told Var-Martin that Bardot had “a moment of respiratory distraction” that could be expected in somebody of her age.

“Like all people of a certain age, she can no longer bear the heat,” he explained at the time. “It happens at 88 years old. She must not [over-exert herself].”

open image in gallery Bardot gained international recognition for her role in ‘And God Created Woman’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

Born in Paris, Bardot began her career as an actor in 1952 and gained international recognition five years later for her role in And God Created Woman.

She also performed in musicals and recorded songs including “La madrague” and “Je t’aime moi non plus” before retiring from entertainment in 1973.

Bardot is famously outspoken about the subject of animal rights, once threatening to leave France unless the country stopped the euthanasia of two sick circus elephants – a fight she was successful in.

She also sparked controversy in 2018 when she criticised the #MeToo movement, which had exposed many high-profile Hollywood individuals accused of sexual harassment. Speaking to Paris Match, Bardot claimed that the “vast majority” of women coming forwards were being “hypocritical and ridiculous”.

The film star has been married four times. Her fourth husband is the businessman and political adviser d’Ormale, whom she wed in 1992.