Brigitte Bardot, 91, reportedly in hospital with ‘serious illness’
According to French media, the film star has had surgery
The reclusive French film icon Brigitte Bardot, 91, has reportedly been hospitalised for the past three weeks in Toulon, near her home in Saint-Tropez.
According to French media, via Reuters, Bardot underwent surgery on a “serious illness”, but the exact nature of the illness is yet to be confirmed.
Local newspaper Var-Martin reported on its website on Thursday that the actor is currently recovering in hospital.
The report continued: “She is expected to be released from the hospital in a few days but her condition remains worrying.”
The Independent has contacted Bardot’s representatives for comment.
Bardot was previously treated for respiratory problems in 2023 after struggling to breathe due to the heat.
At the time, her husband Bernard d’Ormale told Var-Martin that the emergency services had initially gone to the wrong address.
“It was around 9am when Brigitte had trouble breathing,” he said. “[Her breathing] was stronger than usual but she did not lose consciousness.”
Calling Bardot’s breathing issues “a moment of respiratory distraction”, d’Ormale said that firefighters soon arrived, putting Bardot on oxygen before staying to watch her.
“Like all people of a certain age, she can no longer bear the heat,” he explained. “It happens at 88 years old. She must not make useless efforts.”
Born in 1934, Paris native Bardot began her career as an actor in 1952 and gained international recognition five years later for her role in And God Created Woman.
She also performed in musicals and recorded songs before retiring from entertainment in 1973.
She is famously outspoken and passionate about the subject of animal rights, once threatening to leave France unless the country stopped the scheduled euthanasia of two sick circus elephants – a fight she was successful in.
She has been married four times, including to her current husband, d’Ormale, in 1992.
Bardot sparked controversy in 2018 when she criticised the #MeToo movement, which had exposed many high-profile Hollywood individuals accused of sexual harassment.
Speaking to Paris Match magazine, the actor said the “vast majority” of actresses coming forward “are being hypocritical and ridiculous”.
“Lots of actresses try to play the tease with producers to get a role,” she said, as translated by AFP. “And then, so we will talk about them, they say they were harassed.”
“I was never the victim of sexual harassment,” she added. “And I found it charming when men told me that I was beautiful or I had a nice little backside.”
