America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel – Blake Lively’s longtime friends and co-stars on Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants –released a joint statement on social media in support of the It Ends With Us actor.

The statement comes a day after Lively, 37, sued her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment and accused him of beginning a campaign to “destroy” her reputation.

Lively played Lily Bloom in the 2024 film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling 2016 romance about a woman who becomes involved with an abusive man, Ryle Kincaid, played by Baldoni.

The joint statement of support from the cast of the 2005 coming-of-age comedy drama was posted on Instagram and stated that the actors “stand with” Lively “in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation”.

“As Blake’s friends and sisters for over 20 years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation,” the statement read.

“Throughout the filming of It Ends With Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice. Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors’ stories to silence a woman who asked for safety. The hypocrisy is astounding.

“We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated and resourced as our friend Blake, she can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment. We are inspired by our sister’s courage to stand up for herself and others.”

The statement ended with a call to look up the full complaint, and is signed by Ferrera, Tamblyn, and Bledel.

According to Lively’s complaint, Baldoni allegedly exhibited behaviour that caused her “severe emotional distress”.

The lawsuit states there was a meeting attended by Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, Baldoni and their lawyers, to address The Age of Adeline star’s complaints from the It Ends With Us set.

Lively had a number of requirements in order for her to work on the film, including “no more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni’s alleged previous ‘pornography addiction,’ [and] no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others”.

The lawsuit also specified: “No further mentions of cast and crew’s genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake’s weight, and no further mention of Blake’s dead father.”

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively as Ryle and Lily in ‘It Ends with Us’ ( Sony Pictures )

Baldoni, 40, and Wayfarer Studios are accused of embarking on a “multi-tiered plan” to damage Lively’s reputation following a meeting to address accusations against Baldoni and a producer of the film of “repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behaviour”, according to the legal document shared by The New York Times.

In a statement to The New York Times, Lively said: “I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.”

Bryan Freedman, an attorney representing Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, and its representatives, told the US publication the claims were “completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious”.

After news of the lawsuit broke, Baldoni was dropped by his management agency WME, and Colleen Hoover also showed her support for Lively in her Instagram Story.