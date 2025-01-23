Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Benedict Cumberbatch has reflected on the intense reaction to his physical appearance when he first rose to fame.

The actor, 48, was catapulted into the public eye after being cast as detective Sherlock Holmes in the BBC’s 2010 Sherlock series, with fans quickly lusting after the actor.

Cumberbatch, who was dubbed the “thinking woman’s crumpet” by tabloids at the time, admitted he feels uneasy about his unlikely status as a sex symbol.

“I’m not Brad, I’m not Leonardo, I’m not a typical movie star,” The Power of the Dog star actor told Variety.

“People were scrambling for ‘Why is he at all attractive to us?’ But for me to guess and try to understand that is so f***ing weirdly navel-gazing,” he added.

“I’m not sitting around thinking, ‘Why am I sexy?’ I worry about myself in the mirror as I age, like every other f***** does.”

Cumberbatch also took umbrage with “celebrity” as a term. “It’s so derogatory, and just lumps anyone famous together,” he said.

open image in gallery Benedict Cumberbatch has reflected on on awkwardness around sex symbol status ( Getty Images )

“Am I a ‘celebrated’ person? Well, for what? For selling cheese? For being on a reality show? For doing something outrageous? For being an actor?”

Sherlock drew to a close with a divisive fourth series in 2017 – but it seems there has always been hope it would return as producer Sue Vertue has previously revealed the set is “still in storage somewhere”.

“We love that show and there is a future for it,” Vertue told Deadline last October, adding: “One day. Maybe. If everyone wants to do it.“

“I’ve still got the set in storage somewhere, which is probably rotten, to be honest with you. It’s just getting everybody aligned – it’s getting the actors to want to do it.”

open image in gallery Martin Freeman and Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘Sherlock’ ( BBC )

Sherlock creator Steven Moffat has claimed Cumberbatch and his co-star Martin Freeman are the reason why the hit show cannot be revived.

Moffat said of the series’ return: “As I’ve said before, I’ll do it tomorrow. I mean, Arthur Conan Doyle wrote 60 novels.

“It’s not a format that will wear out. Sherlock Holmes will never wear out. I’d love to do it again. I would absolutely love to again.

“I’m easy to get, but you need to get the two big stars,” Moffat added, alluding to Cumberbatch and Freeman. “That’s the problem.”