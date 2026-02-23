BAFTA viewers confused as Alan Cumming ‘heckled’ during opening monologue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Viewers of the 2026 Baftas were left confused after host Alan Cumming appeared to be heckled during his opening monologue.

Celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B Jordan, and Emma Stone arrived at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday night (22 February) to honour the best in British film.

Hosting this year’s ceremony was Cumming, who took over the mantle following a two-year stint by fellow Scotsman David Tennant.

Cumming appeared to run into trouble early on, however, when he was “heckled” during his opening monologue. The Traitors US star forged ahead seemingly without paying any attention to the disruption.

At other points during the ceremony someone could be heard shouting words such as “boring” and “f***”, with many of these interruptions audible on television.

It was explained by Cumming at the live event – which took place hours before the broadcast – that such disturbances might occur due to the involuntary tics of Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson, who was in the audience.

Davidson is the inspiration behind the Bafta-winning drama I Swear starring Robert Aramayo and Maxine Peake. Aramayo would go on to win the Best Actor prize for his role in the film.

Later in the ceremony, Cumming briefly paused proceedings to apologise and thank the audience for their understanding.

open image in gallery John Davidson and Robert Aramayo ( Getty Images )

The comedian acknowledged that the audience “may have noticed” some “strong language” and thanked the crowd for their understanding and for creating a “respectful space for everyone”.

Stressing that the tics are involuntary, he said: “We apologise if you were offended.”

One incident saw Davidson shout the N-word while Sinners stars Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage presenting an award.

open image in gallery Robert Aramayo wins Best Actor ( BBC )

According to Deadline, Davidson exited the venue at one point during the ceremony. It is unclear whether he returned to his seat, but the interruptions seemed to stop.

Davidson is a vocal ambassador for Tourette’s, and was awarded an MBE in 2019 for his work educating the UK about the disability since he first exhibited symptoms as a teenager. His struggle was documented in the 1989 BBC documentary John’s Not Mad.

While those at the event were informed about Davidson’s Tourette’s, Cumming’s early explanation did not make it into the broadcast, leaving viewers at home initially confused over the disturbances.

“I thought the heckling was planned but it appears not,” wrote one person on X. “Oh dear, jokes that aren’t landing and the heckling,” said someone else.

I Swear received five Bafta nominations, and Aramayo’s performance as Davidson earned him prizes for EE Rising Star and Best Actor.

Tourette’s is a neurological condition characterised by motor and vocal “tics”, such as coughs, twitches, and fully articulated phrases.

A small number of people with Tourette’s also experience something called coprolalia, which involves involuntary cursing or making socially inappropriate remarks.

The words are not chosen for meaning in the moment. The person who says it usually experiences the outbursts as unwanted and distressing. Researchers class it as a complex vocal tic not as intentional speech. It is not a conscious decision. Read more about it here.

Catch up on all the action from the Baftas here, and the winners list here.