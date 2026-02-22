Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Baftas ‘heckling’: What really happened during Alan Cumming’s monologue?

The Scottish comedian later explained the reasoning behind the disruption

BAFTA viewers confused as Alan Cumming ‘heckled’ during opening monologue

Viewers of the 2026 Baftas were left confused after host Alan Cumming appeared to be heckled during his opening monologue.

Celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B Jordan, and Emma Stone arrived at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday night (22 February) to honour the best in British film.

Hosting this year’s ceremony is Alan Cumming who took over the mantle following a two-year stint by fellow Scotsman David Tennant.

Cumming appeared to run into trouble early on, however, when he was heckled twice during his opening monologue. The Traitors US star forged ahead without paying attention to the disruption.

At the live event, which took place hours before the televised broadcast, Cumming had explained to the audience that such disturbances might occur due to John Davidson, who was in attendance and who has severe Tourettes.

A Tourette Syndrome campaigner, Davidson is the subject of the Bafta-nominated drama I Swear, starring Best Actor nominee Robert Aramayo.

Cumming’s early explanation of Davidson’s Tourettes did not make it into the broadcast, leaving viewers at home slightly confused over the apparent heckling.

John Davidson pictured with the actor who plays him, Robert Aramayo
John Davidson pictured with the actor who plays him, Robert Aramayo (Getty Images)

“I thought the heckling was planned but it appears not,” wrote one person on X. “Oh dear, jokes that aren’t landing and the heckling,” said someone else.

