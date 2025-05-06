Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

A$AP Rocky calls himself ‘Black Tom Cruise’ after performing own stunts in new Spike Lee film

Rocky did his own stunts in the forthcoming film ‘Highest 2 Lowest’

Caitlin Hornik
in New York
Tuesday 06 May 2025 15:45 EDT
Comments
Denzel Washington and ASAP Rocky in trailer for Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest

A$AP Rocky didn’t hold back when it came to doing his own stunts in Spike Lee’s new film, Highest 2 Lowest.

Directed by Lee and written by William Alan Fox, Highest 2 Lowest features Rocky acting opposite Oscar-winner Denzel Washington. The film is debuting at the Cannes Film Festival in a matter of days. Rocky plays Yung Felon, an aspiring rapper.

For the forthcoming film, the Grammy nominee told Variety in a new interview that his experience filming was “lit.”

“I had some bungee wires on, so it was safe,” Rocky, 36, told the publication of his stunts. “It was action-packed, and I was on my Black Tom Cruise s***.”

When asked if he wanted to do action movies, Rocky said he’s “down for whatever.”

“I think I need to be the new Black James Bond,” he added.

A$AP Rocky co-chaired the Met Gala ahead of his new film’s premiere at Cannes
A$AP Rocky co-chaired the Met Gala ahead of his new film’s premiere at Cannes (Invision)

Rocky also gushed about his experience working with Washington on the film, which is a reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 crime thriller High and Low, calling it “a dream come true.”

“But trust me, it was difficult to not fan the f*** out every millisecond of the f***ing duration,” Rocky added.

“It was crazy — it’s f***ing Denzel, man,” he continued. “I don’t give a f*** how successful [I am]: I’m always gonna be a student and a fan of certain people, and I’m always going to give them their flowers. I’m never going to be too big to be able to say that I had to hold my composure from not fanning out.”

Born Rakim Mayers, Rocky started rapping at age 8. While he’s perhaps best-known for his music, he’s also become a fashion figure, serving as co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala, where his partner, Rihanna, debuted a growing baby bump — marking the couple’s third child together. Rocky also has a new album, Don’t Be Dumb, slated for release this year.

Highest 2 Lowest hits theaters August 22 and lands on Apple TV+ September 5.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in