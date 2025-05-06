A$AP Rocky calls himself ‘Black Tom Cruise’ after performing own stunts in new Spike Lee film
Rocky did his own stunts in the forthcoming film ‘Highest 2 Lowest’
A$AP Rocky didn’t hold back when it came to doing his own stunts in Spike Lee’s new film, Highest 2 Lowest.
Directed by Lee and written by William Alan Fox, Highest 2 Lowest features Rocky acting opposite Oscar-winner Denzel Washington. The film is debuting at the Cannes Film Festival in a matter of days. Rocky plays Yung Felon, an aspiring rapper.
For the forthcoming film, the Grammy nominee told Variety in a new interview that his experience filming was “lit.”
“I had some bungee wires on, so it was safe,” Rocky, 36, told the publication of his stunts. “It was action-packed, and I was on my Black Tom Cruise s***.”
When asked if he wanted to do action movies, Rocky said he’s “down for whatever.”
“I think I need to be the new Black James Bond,” he added.
Rocky also gushed about his experience working with Washington on the film, which is a reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 crime thriller High and Low, calling it “a dream come true.”
“But trust me, it was difficult to not fan the f*** out every millisecond of the f***ing duration,” Rocky added.
“It was crazy — it’s f***ing Denzel, man,” he continued. “I don’t give a f*** how successful [I am]: I’m always gonna be a student and a fan of certain people, and I’m always going to give them their flowers. I’m never going to be too big to be able to say that I had to hold my composure from not fanning out.”
Born Rakim Mayers, Rocky started rapping at age 8. While he’s perhaps best-known for his music, he’s also become a fashion figure, serving as co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala, where his partner, Rihanna, debuted a growing baby bump — marking the couple’s third child together. Rocky also has a new album, Don’t Be Dumb, slated for release this year.
Highest 2 Lowest hits theaters August 22 and lands on Apple TV+ September 5.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments