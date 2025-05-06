Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A$AP Rocky didn’t hold back when it came to doing his own stunts in Spike Lee’s new film, Highest 2 Lowest.

Directed by Lee and written by William Alan Fox, Highest 2 Lowest features Rocky acting opposite Oscar-winner Denzel Washington. The film is debuting at the Cannes Film Festival in a matter of days. Rocky plays Yung Felon, an aspiring rapper.

For the forthcoming film, the Grammy nominee told Variety in a new interview that his experience filming was “lit.”

“I had some bungee wires on, so it was safe,” Rocky, 36, told the publication of his stunts. “It was action-packed, and I was on my Black Tom Cruise s***.”

When asked if he wanted to do action movies, Rocky said he’s “down for whatever.”

“I think I need to be the new Black James Bond,” he added.

A$AP Rocky co-chaired the Met Gala ahead of his new film’s premiere at Cannes ( Invision )

Rocky also gushed about his experience working with Washington on the film, which is a reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 crime thriller High and Low, calling it “a dream come true.”

“But trust me, it was difficult to not fan the f*** out every millisecond of the f***ing duration,” Rocky added.

“It was crazy — it’s f***ing Denzel, man,” he continued. “I don’t give a f*** how successful [I am]: I’m always gonna be a student and a fan of certain people, and I’m always going to give them their flowers. I’m never going to be too big to be able to say that I had to hold my composure from not fanning out.”

Born Rakim Mayers, Rocky started rapping at age 8. While he’s perhaps best-known for his music, he’s also become a fashion figure, serving as co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala, where his partner, Rihanna, debuted a growing baby bump — marking the couple’s third child together. Rocky also has a new album, Don’t Be Dumb, slated for release this year.

Highest 2 Lowest hits theaters August 22 and lands on Apple TV+ September 5.