Eurovision winner JJ calls for Israel to be excluded from 2026 contest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This year’s Eurovision winner has called for Israel to be excluded from the 2026 contest, amid the war in Gaza.

Austrian singer JJ, who won the contest on Saturday night with his song “Wasted Love”, made the comments in an interview with a Spanish newspaper that was published on Thursday.

Eurovision stresses its political neutrality, but has faced controversy linked to the war in Gaza.

The Israeli military has killed more than 53,000 Palestinians in the enclave in the past 19 months, according to Palestinian health authorities, who do not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

The war was sparked when Hamas militants attacked Israel on 7 October, 2023, killing around 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.

Ahead of the 2025 final in Basel, Switzerland, pro-Palestinian groups had urged the European Broadcasting Union to remove Israel from the contest.

open image in gallery Yuval Raphael sang for Israel in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest (Martin Meissner/AP) ( AP )

However, Yuval Raphael, a survivor of the 7 October attack, emerged as the winner of the televote, finishing second overall in the competition after JJ.

"It is very disappointing to see Israel still participating in the contest,” Spanish newspaper El Pais quoted 24-year-old JJ, whose real name is Johannes Pietsch, as saying.

“I would like the next Eurovision to be held in Vienna and without Israel.”

The Israeli embassy in Madrid did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Though El Pais did not mention the war in the interview, JJ's remarks chimed with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's call on Monday for the exclusion of Israel from cultural events such as Eurovision over the conflict in Gaza.

JJ also said the vote-counting system should be revised to improve transparency.

open image in gallery A protester raises a Palestinian flag during the opening ceremony of the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel, Switzerland ( Keystone )

He was the third Austrian winner of the contest, which has become the world's biggest music competition and is watched by more than 160 million people around the globe.

Israel's entrant, Ms Raphael, was at the Nova music festival near the Gaza border during the Hamas attack.

She faced protests during her performances of her song “New Day Will Rise”, including during the grand final on Saturday when a Eurovision crew member was hit by paint as two audience members attempted to disrupt the show.