Israeli singer Yuval Raphael’s rehearsal performance at the Eurovision Song Contest semi-final was disrupted by protesters.

Six individuals brandishing large flags and whistles interrupted Raphael’s performance of "New Day Will Rise" during Thursday night's preview show.

Videos on social media appeared to show a large Palestinian flag being extended in the crowd across several people, while an Israeli symbol was also seen in the audience.

Swiss broadcaster SRG SSR, hosting the contest in Basel following Nemo's 2024 victory, confirmed the swift removal of the protesters from the St Jakobshalle arena.

“During the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final of the ESC this afternoon, the performance of Israeli singer Yuval Raphael was disrupted”, a spokeswoman for SRG SSR said.

“Six people, including a family, disrupted the rehearsal with oversized flags and whistles.

“Security personnel were able to quickly identify those involved and escort them out of the hall.

“We would like to thank all the artists, delegations, staff, fans and guests, including many children, who are making ESC 2025 a unique experience.

“At the same time, we would like to emphasise that the organisers are committed to a neutral, safe, inclusive and respectful environment at the ESC.”

Yuval Raphael will represent Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel

There have been pro-Palestinian protests in the Eurovision host city of Basel on Sunday and Wednesday, and a demonstration against antisemitism also took place on Thursday in the city centre amid the war in Gaza.

Israel’s government said that Raphael, a survivor of the October 7 Hamas attacks, encountered an “hostile crowd”, during the Sunday opening ceremony, and criticised the protests.

Under the arena rules, all flags are allowed but there are limits on size.

Earlier, Raphael posted an X video saying she “put her heart and soul” into the song, and telling fans their “support means the world”.

Israeli broadcaster Kan and Basel police have been contacted for comment.