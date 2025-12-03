Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Peter Kay has shared an update on the health of Billy Connolly, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013.

Scottish comedian Connolly retired from stand-up five years after the diagnosis and, after stepping away from the spotlight, mocked “exaggerated” reports of his “demise” in his 2023 autobiography,

But according to Kay, Connolly is not doing “so good now”.

“I still keep in touch with Billy Connolly and he's not so good now, but he would still message and that,” he told Sara Cox during a BBC Sounds interview released on Monday (1 December).

"I think a lot of comedians in this country would not be doing what they did if it weren’t for him,” Kay continued to applause from the audience. “I think so much of it is influenced by him, heavily. He’s amazing.”

Parkinson’s is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination. Often, the disease can become more severe over time.

The Independent has contacted Connolly’s representatives for comment.

Despite experiencing growing physical challenges, Connolly, nicknamed “The Big Yin”, has kept a positive outlook about his health, revealing last year that he doesn’t feel “close to death”.

Following his diagnosis, though, Connolly said he realised death is “not the big thing everyone has made it out to be”.

Connolly recalled being told he had Parkinson’s and prostate cancer on the same day, telling The Mirror: “Yes, it was a funny week I had. On the Monday, I had hearing aids. On the Tuesday I got pills for heartburn, which I have to take all the time, and on the Wednesday, I got news that I had prostate cancer and Parkinson’s.

“The doctors told me on the phone, ‘Look we have had the results and it is cancer.’ I said ‘Oh, nobody has ever said that to be me before.’”

Billy Connolly was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2013 ( Getty Images )

Connolly got the all-clear from prostate cancer after receiving treatment.

Speaking about how he dealt with the news, the comedian added: “You just confront it and make decisions based on it. You just have to think, ‘Don’t think you are being badly treated [by life] or you have the bad pick of the straws. You are one of millions. Just behave yourself and relax.’”

Though he said he does not feel close to dying yet, he has spoken with his wife, psychologist Pamela Stephenson Connolly, about the message he’d like on his gravestone when the time comes.

He wrote: “I was thinking I’d like: ‘Jesus Christ, is that the time already?’ on mine, but my wife Pamela was shaky about it, so we settled on ‘You’re standing on my balls!’ in tiny wee writing.”

Kay is about to embark on a new string of tour dates, for which all proceeds will go to the following charities: Children With Cancer UK, Teenage Cancer Trust, Kidney Cancer UK, Blood Cancer UK, Bowel Cancer UK, Prostate Cancer UK, DKMS UK, Ovarian Cancer Action, Pancreatic Cancer UK, Anthony Nolan, The Brain Tumour Charity and Breast Cancer UK.