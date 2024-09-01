Support truly

Billy Connolly has made an admission about death amid his ongoing health struggles.

The Scottish comedian, who mocked “exaggerated” reports of his “demise” in his 2023 autobiography, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013.

Parkinson’s is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination. Often, the disease can become more severe over time.

Despite experiencing growing physical challenges, the 81-year-old comedian and actor, nicknamed “The Big Yin”, has maintained a positive outlook about his heath, revealing last year that he doesn’t feel “close to death”.

However, following his diagnosis, Connolly said he realised death is “not the big thing everyone has made it out to be”.

Speaking in a new interview, the retired stand-up comic said: “It is nothing – it is just a sudden nothing.”

Connolly recalled being told he had Parkinson’s and prostate cancer on the same day, telling The Mirror: “Yes, it was a funny week I had. On the Monday, I had hearing aids. On the Tuesday I got pills for heartburn, which I have to take all the time, and on the Wednesday, I got news that I had prostate cancer and Parkinson’s.

“The doctors told me on the phone, ‘Look we have had the results and it is cancer.’ I said ‘Oh, nobody has ever said that to be me before’.”

Connolly got the all-clear from prostate cancer after receiving treatment.

Speaking about how he dealt with the news, the comedian added: “You just confront it and make decisions based on it. You just have to think ‘Don’t think you are being badly treated [by life] or you have the bad pick of the straws. You are one of millions. Just behave yourself and relax.”

open image in gallery Billy Connolly said last year that reports of his ‘demise’ have been ‘greatley exaggerated’ ( Getty Images )

Five years after his diagnosis, Connolly retired from his stand-up career due to the increasing difficulties of the illness, and has previously offered insight into the realities of living with Parkinson’s.

Though he said he does not feel close to dying yet, he has spoken with his wife, psychologist Pamela Stephenson Connolly, about the message he’d like on his gravestone when the time comes.

He wrote: “I was thinking I’d like: ‘Jesus Christ, is that the time already?’ on mine, but my wife Pamela was shaky about it, so we settled on ‘You’re standing on my balls!’ in tiny wee writing.”

Connolly will discuss his life and career in a new series, titled In My Own Words, which is set to air on BBC One on Monday (2 September).

The special’s synopsis reads: “With unflinching honesty and brilliant humour, Sir Billy looks back on his triumphs and failings as an entertainer, husband and father.”