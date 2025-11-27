Comedian Peter Kay announces more shows with profits going to charity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Peter Kay has announced that all profits from his stand-up tour next year will be donated to 12 cancer charities.

The Bolton-born comic, 52, is concluding his extensive Better Late Than Never tour with arena dates across Newcastle, Nottingham, Glasgow, Dublin, Birmingham, Belfast, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Manchester, and London.

Speaking to The One Show on Wednesday, he said: “It’s finishing next year, and I am announcing the last lot of shows, but all the profits are going to cancer charities.”

The charities are Children With Cancer UK, Teenage Cancer Trust, Kidney Cancer UK, Blood Cancer UK, Bowel Cancer UK, Prostate Cancer UK, DKMS UK, Ovarian Cancer Action, Pancreatic Cancer UK, Anthony Nolan, The Brain Tumour Charity and Breast Cancer UK.

Kay said: “Unfortunately, everybody knows someone who’s been affected on that list, and I just hope people support it. Come to the shows. That’s why I’m here.”

Kay became best known by the nation following his early 2000s TV creation, Phoenix Nights, and has starred in other sitcoms including Peter Kay’s Car Share.

Rachel Calderon, deputy director of fundraising at Blood Cancer UK, said: “Everyone in the blood cancer community, whether they’re affected by leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma is genuinely chuffed and deeply grateful he (Kay) has chosen to support Blood Cancer UK on his tour through ticket sales.

“Every pound helps us support people facing blood cancer and will help fund lifesaving research that will get us closer to beating blood cancer within a generation.”

Seren Evans, senior head of mass fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “Loads of us here at Prostate Cancer UK are huge fans of Peter Kay, so we’re really excited and grateful to be part of his final arena tour.

“By working with us he’s raising vital funds for game-changing research, lifesaving campaigning and vital support services for men living with and after prostate cancer.”

Nicky Read, chief of fundraising at Anthony Nolan, added: “We’re extremely grateful to Peter Kay who, through choosing to support Anthony Nolan as one of the beneficiaries of his final shows, is supporting people affected by blood cancer and blood disorders.

“Fundraising like this helps us to add new lifesavers to the register, provide specialist post-transplant nurses, conduct groundbreaking research, and be there to provide important information to patients and their families during the most difficult of times.

“Peter’s shows bring enormous joy to so many and it’s wonderful that they will also bring hope and life-saving opportunities to people who really need them. Thank you, Peter.”

Tickets go on sale Sunday 30 November at 10am.