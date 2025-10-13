Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keira Knightley said she “was not aware” of calls to boycott JK Rowling for her views about transgender people before signing up to voice a character in the forthcoming Harry Potter audiobook series.

The Pride and Prejudice star, 40, is voicing Dolores Umbridge in the new audiobook series being produced by Audible and Pottermore Publishing.

The series boasts a full cast, original music and real-world sound capture to create an immersive audio experience.

In a new interview, Knightley said she hoped people with different opinions could find a way to co-exist.

“I was not aware of that, no. I’m very sorry,” the actor told Decider when asked if she knew of calls to boycott Rowling and the content she was involved in.

“I think we’re all living in a period of time right now where we’re all going to have to figure out how to live together, aren’t we? And we’ve all got very different opinions.

“I hope that we can all find respect.”

open image in gallery Keira Knightley says she wasn’t aware’ of calls to boycott Harry Potter author JK Rowling over her views about transgender people ( Netflix )

The audiobook series, announced earlier this year, will see nearly 200 voices bringing the beloved characters to life for Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions.

Knightley joins a cast that also includes Hugh Laurie as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Matthew Macfadyen as the antagonist Lord Voldemort, Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape, Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall, and Cush Jumbo as the narrator.

Rowling’s novels have previously been rendered into single-voice recordings by Jim Dale and Stephen Fry.

Rowling is involved in the new project through her Pottermore Publishing.

In the last five years, Rowling has repeatedly come under fire for comments on gender ideology, with many critics, including stars of the Potter film adaptations, accusing her of transphobia.

The author has called for spaces for biological women only, dared Scottish police to arrest her for misgendering trans women and implied that the community harbours sexual predators.

Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular boy wizard, was the first of the lead trio to speak out against Rowling’s comments on trans issues.

“Transgender women are women,” he said in a 2020 statement released by The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention charity for young LGBT+ people.

He acknowledged that Rowling was “unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken”, but said he felt “compelled to say something at this moment”.

His 2020 statement was backed by Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

open image in gallery JK Rowling has repeatedly come under fire over the last five years for comments about gender ideology ( Getty )

In 2024, Radcliffe revealed he had not spoken to the author in years.

Rowling has since become ostracised from the former child actors. The author has said she won’t forgive the actors for criticising her or her opinions, telling them to “save their apologies”.

In September this year, Rowling described Watson as “ignorant” as she’d “never experienced adult life uncushioned by wealth and fame” and accused the star of “pouring more petrol on the flames” of the abuse she receives.

Her comments came just days after Watson said her disagreement with Rowling did not mean she “can’t treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with”.