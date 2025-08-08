Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor and comedian Hugh Laurie and Succession star Matthew Macfadyen are set to lead a brand new full-cast Harry Potter audiobook series.

The acclaimed actors are among 200 voices bringing J.K. Rowling’s beloved characters to life for the immersive Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions.

Laurie, best known for his role in the medical drama House, will portray Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, while Macfadyen takes on the antagonist Lord Voldemort.

Laurie said: “I’m honoured to have been trusted with the keys to Albus Dumbledore, and thrilled to be able to take him around the track of this beautiful incarnation by Pottermore and Audible.

“I’m also deeply conscious of previous drivers Richard Harris, Michael Gambon, Jude Law and the iconic narrations by Jim Dale and m’colleague Sir Stephen Fry. Just below the horizon, but headed our way, is the rough beast John Lithgow, his hour come round at last. This is great company, and it’s a privilege to be among their number.”

The novels have previously been produced into single-voice recordings by Jim Dale and Stephen Fry.

open image in gallery Hugh Laurie will play Albus Dumbledore, the headmaster of Hogwarts ( Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images )

Produced by Audible and Pottermore Publishing, the new audiobook series will include a full cast, original music and real-world sound capture to create an immersive audio experience.

Emmy award-winning actor, Riz Ahmed, also joins the cast as Professor Snape, as does Scottish actress Michelle Gomez, who will voice Professor McGonagall.

Cush Jumbo will serve as the narrator.

“Hearing these spellbinding performances in our state-of-the-art studios has been nothing short of extraordinary,” Rachel Ghiazza, chief content officer at Audible, said.

“We’re overjoyed to share that fans of all ages can now mark their autumn calendars for a truly breathtaking experience with Audible and Pottermore Publishing – one that promises to reignite the magic for longtime fans and captivate a whole new generation of listeners.”

Newcomers Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, and Arabella Stanton will play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger respectively in audiobooks one, two and three.

open image in gallery Matthew Macfadyen rose to prominence and gained accolades playing Tom on ‘Succession’ ( Getty Images )

From audiobook four through to the last book in the series, the three protagonists will be played by Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, and Nina Barker-Francis (Harry, Ron, and Hermione respectively).

News of the series comes after production for the new HBO TV adaptation of the popular fantasy novels began earlier this summer.

Each season of the show will be a faithful adaptation of the Harry Potter books.

The novels had already been made into movies with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint playing the trio.

The first of the seven audiobooks, Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, will be released on 4 November followed by Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets on 16 December.

The remaining books will be released monthly in the new year starting with Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban on 13 January 2026, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire on 10 February, and Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix on 10 March.

Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince will be out on 14 April with the final book of the series, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows, scheduled to be released on 12 May.

Additional cast members will be announced this autumn.