Dame Jilly Cooper to be honoured at London memorial service

The author’s friends and family are expected to attend a service at Southwark Cathedral

'Total screaming chaos': Jilly Cooper reflects on first years of marriage as a young wife

The life and literary legacy of Dame Jilly Cooper, the beloved author known for her racy novels exploring the scandals of upper-class society, will be celebrated today at a memorial service in central London.

Dame Jilly died unexpectedly in October at the age of 88, following injuries sustained from a fall, leaving behind a vast body of work that captivated millions. Friends and family are expected to gather at Southwark Cathedral to pay tribute to the author.

Her distinctive 'bonkbuster' novels, including bestsellers like Riders, Rivals, and Polo from The Rutshire Chronicles, became synonymous with tales of adultery and social intrigue within the British elite.

The enduring appeal of her work was recently underscored by the acclaimed Disney+ adaptation of Rivals, set against the picturesque Cotswolds, starring a stellar cast including David Tennant, Alex Hassell, Emily Atack, and Danny Dyer.

Dame Jilly Cooper after being made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by the King at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Dame Jilly Cooper after being made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by the King at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Her iconic fictional seducer, the showjumper Rupert Campbell-Black, who features prominently in The Rutshire Chronicles, is famously said to be partly inspired by the Queen’s ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles. Camilla, a long-time admirer, previously hailed the author as a "wonderfully witty and compassionate friend" and a writing "legend".

Dame Jilly’s prolific career also saw several of her novels adapted for television, including an ITV series of The Man Who Made Husbands Jealous and a 1990s adaptation of Riders.

She even penned the 1970s sitcom It’s Awfully Bad For Your eyes">Eyes, featuring Dame Joanna Lumley. Her dedication to writing continued late into life, publishing Tackle! in 2023, famously typed on her trusty manual typewriter, Monica.

Recognised for her immense contributions to literature and charity, Dame Jilly was made a CBE in 2018 and received her damehood in 2024, an honour she memorably described as "orgasmic" when presented by the King. She is survived by her two children, Felix and Emily.

Dame Jilly Cooper died in October aged 88 (Ian West/PA)
Dame Jilly Cooper died in October aged 88 (Ian West/PA)

Following her death, Felix and Emily said: “Mum was the shining light in all of our lives.

“Her love for all of her family and friends knew no bounds. Her unexpected death has come as a complete shock.

“We are so proud of everything she achieved in her life and can’t begin to imagine life without her infectious smile and laughter all around us.”

The Queen also paid tribute to the author, describing her as a “legend” and a “wonderfully witty and compassionate friend to me and so many”.

