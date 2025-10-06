‘A bit silly’: What TV bosses got wrong about Jilly Cooper’s wonderful books

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV producers originally considered Dame Jilly Cooper’sRivals too silly to adapt into a series, said showrunner Dominic Treadwell-Collins.

Cooper, who has died following a fall aged 88, is one of the UK’s most celebrated authors, best known for her steamy fiction focusing on scandal and adultery in upper-class society. She wrote Rivals in 1988, the second book in her Rutshire Chronicles series, which depicts the sordid ongoings in a power struggle between two television companies in the Cotswolds.

Rivals was turned into a hit show for Disney+ in 2024, starring the likes of Danny Dyer, David Tennant, Katherine Parkinson, Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner and Emily Atack. However, Cooper’s work had previously been dismissed by TV bosses, says showrunner Dominic Treadwell-Collins.

In an interview with The Independent last year, Treadwell-Collins revealed that several TV executives turned their noses up at the thought of turning Cooper's books into a show.

“Everyone said, ‘Jilly Cooper, oh, it’s a bit silly,’” he recalled. “But it’s not silly! She’s an amazing storyteller. There’s a really complicated love story at the heart of it.”

“She pulls apart Britishness and class and the way we all behave towards each other,” the 48-year-old continued. “I think it was a group of people who saw Jilly’s work as naff but another group who saw it as dangerous and sexy. I knew I wanted to turn it into telly.”

open image in gallery The cast of Rivals with author Dame Jilly Cooper attending the 2025 Bafta Television Awards in May (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

Following Cooper’s death, Treadwell-Collins and fellow Rivals producer Alex Lamb said: “We are broken-hearted. Jilly was and always will be one of the world’s greatest storytellers, and it has been the most incredible honour to have been able to work with her to adapt her incredible novels for television.

“Crawling around on her sitting room floor with storylines on pieces of paper, sitting up late at her kitchen table holding hands with love and our tummies with laughter, receiving scoldings and heaps of wisdom in equal measure, watching her eyes sparkling as she sat behind the monitor on set watching Rutshire brought to life – every moment spent with Jilly Cooper was bloody marvellous.

“We have been so lucky to be able to call her our friend – and know that her legacy will endure in her writing, her television and the encouragement to have fun that she gave us all.”

open image in gallery Author Jilly Cooper at The Queen’s Reading Room Festival, a literary event celebrating the power and benefits of reading in September this year ( PA Wire )

Cooper died after a fall on Sunday morning. Her children, Felix and Emily said: “Mum was the shining light in all of our lives.

“Her love for all of her family and friends knew no bounds. Her unexpected death has come as a complete shock.

“We are so proud of everything she achieved in her life and can’t begin to imagine life without her infectious smile and laughter all around us.”

The Queen has also paid tribute to the author, describing her as a “legend” and a “wonderfully witty and compassionate friend to me and so many”.