Dame Jilly Cooper death: Rivals author dies after fall, aged 88
Author’s family described news as ‘complete shock’
Dame Jilly Cooper has died after suffering a fall, aged 88.
News of Cooper’s death was announced by her agent, with her children Felix and Emily stating: “Her unexpected death has come as a complete shock.”
The Rivals author, who wrote The Rutshire Chronicles book series, sold more than 11 million copies of her books in the UK.
Her children hailed Cooper as “a shining light in our lives”, stating: “Her love for all of her family and friends knew no bounds.
“We are so proud of everything she achieved in her life and can’t begin to imagine life without her infectious smile and laughter all around us.”
Cooper, who started out as a journalist, became an author in the 1960s, with her first book, How to Stay Married, being published in 1969.
Her early non-fiction work focused on relationships between middle-class men and women – themes that would carry over to her fiction work.
Cooper started writing fiction novels in the 1970s after scoring a six-book contract that led to the popular Romance series. Each book was named after a female character, including Emily, Octavia and Imogen, and they drew comparisons to the works of esteemed author Nancy Mitford.
Her best-known books arrived with The Rutshire Chronicles franchise, which included 1985 novel Riders as well as Rivals, which was made into a hit Disney TV series starring David Tennant in 2024.
The book series, also including Polo and The Man Who Made Husbands Jealous, focuses on characters’ domestic lives, and their experience of betrayal and infidelity. The most recent instalment, Tackle!, was published in 2023.
Cooper’s first version of Riders, written 15 years before the book’s eventual publication, went missing after she left the manuscript on a bus. The ordeal was so “devastating” that it took Cooper 10 years to start writing it again.
While Cooper’s books were aimed predominantly at adults, she also created the children’s books series Little Mabel (1980-85), about the misadventures of a young puppy.
Adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s 'Rivals’ became one of 2024’s biggest shows
When the TV adapation of Rivals was released last year, it arrived almost 40 years after Jilly Cooper published the novel.
The series became one of the most discussed of the year – with a relationship between characters Freddie and Lizzie, played by Danny Dyer and Katherine Parkinson, capturing the hearts of the nation.
Shortly after news of Cooper’s death was announced, Dyer reshared a tribute to the author.
David Tennant and the Rivals cast on bringing Jilly Cooper’s bonkbuster to screen
Adam Kay says 'we’ve lost one of the greats’
Writer Adam Kay (This Is Going to Hurt) paid tribue to Jilly Cooper, and revealed they were once “unlikely” pen pals.
RIP Jilly Cooper - a true legend. My perhaps unlikely penpal, whose scrawled notes I will treasure forever. Even if I can only read 40% of the words. We have lost one of the greats.— Adam Kay (@amateuradam) October 6, 2025
Family say Cooper's death 'has come as a complete shock'
The author's children Felix and Emily have shared a statement on the news
“Mum was the shining light in all of our lives. Her love for all of her family and friends knew no bounds. Her unexpected death has come as a complete shock.
“We are so proud of everything she achieved in her life and can’t begin to imagine life without her infectious smile and laughter all around us.”
Working with Cooper was the ‘privilege of my career’, agent says
In a statement on Cooper’s passing, her agent Felicity Blunt, said that it had been the privilege of her career to work with the author.
“Jilly will undoubtedly be best remembered for her chart-topping series The Rutshire Chronicles and its havoc-making and handsome show-jumping hero Rupert Campbell-Black.
“You wouldn’t expect books categorised as bonkbusters to have so emphatically stood the test of time but Jilly wrote with acuity and insight about all things – class, sex, marriage, rivalry, grief and fertility.
“Her plots were both intricate and gutsy, spiked with sharp observations and wicked humour. She regularly mined her own life for inspiration and there was something Austenesque about her dissections of society, its many prejudices and norms.
“But if you tried to pay her this compliment, or any compliment, she would brush it aside. She wrote, she said, simply ‘to add to the sum of human happiness’. In this regard as a writer she was and remains unbeatable.”
She added: “Emotionally intelligent, fantastically generous, sharply observant and utter fun Jilly Cooper will be deeply missed by all at Curtis Brown and on the set of Rivals.
“I have lost a friend, an ally, a confidante and a mentor. But I know she will live forever in the words she put on the page and on the screen.”
Cooper called one of 'world’s greatest storytellers'
Tributes have already started for Cooper. Happy Prince TV, the drama label run by award-winning producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins, that produced Rivals for Disney+ said that they were “heartbroken” about the news.
“Jilly was is and always will be one of the world’s greatest storytellers and it has been the most incredible honour to have been able to work with her to adapt her incredible novels for television.
“Crawling around on her sitting room floor with storylines on pieces of paper, sitting up late at her kitchen table holding hands with love and our tummies with laughter, receiving scoldings and heaps of wisdom in equal measure, watching her eyes sparkling as she sat behind the monitor on set watching Rutshire brought to life - every moment spent with Jilly Cooper was bloody marvellous. We have been so lucky to be able to call her our friend - and know that her legacy will endure in her writing, her television and the encouragement to have fun that she gave us all.”
