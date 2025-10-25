Weather map: Where will it rain across the UK on Sunday?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the clocks go back on Sunday morning, much of the UK will be waking up to a day of rain and wintry conditions.

Following a chilly Saturday for most, the evening brought showers across some western and northern areas, merging into longer spells of rain in the west, the Met Office said.

Sunday will bring a mainly dry and bright start, however cloud and rain will gradually sweep across the country.

This will begin in the northwest, and reach the southeast in the early evening, the Met Office said.

open image in gallery Rain forecast at 9am Sunday ( Met Office )

“This weather system will move in from the northwest through Sunday and bring some cloud and rain across many areas slowly through the day, introducing showers,” Meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said.

“There will be showers from the word go across the west and through the morning it won't be long before the cloud increases across the Northern Ireland and Scotland as a band of rain moves in.”

He added: “Then through the day, that weather system sinks its way slowly southeastward, so rain arriving across the rest of England and Wales by the afternoon - though southeast England largely staying dry though becoming cloudy.”

open image in gallery Rain forecast at 12pm sunday ( Met Office )

Temperatures are forecast to remain at around 8C to 12C, with the UK expecting another chilly day.

In the evening, he said the band of rain will continue to push southwards across England and Wales.

“Clearer spells [will be] following behind, but plenty of showers,” he said.

“Showers frequent across the North and the west of the UK - some of these heavy at times.”

open image in gallery Rain forecast at 2pm on Sunday ( Met Office )

The forecaster’s outlook for the beginning of next week says the weather will “remain changeable” with some further rain or showers at times, especially in the northwest.

It will be driest and brightest towards the southeast, with temperatures recovering to near average for most.

open image in gallery Rain forecast at 6pm on Sunday ( Met Office )

It comes after after Storm Benjamin battered the UK this week with heavy downpours and winds over 70mph.

Four yellow weather warnings were issued by the Met Office for Thursday, while over 40 flood alerts were in place in the morning.

UK 5 day forecast

Saturday night

Showers across some western and northern areas tonight, merging into longer spells of rain in the west. Elsewhere, mainly dry and clear allowing it to turn chilly, with a patchy frost particularly in the north. Remaining breezy.

Sunday

A mainly dry and bright start, however cloud and rain will gradually move in from the northwest, but not reaching the southeast until early evening. Feeling cold once again.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday

Remaining changeable with some further rain or showers at times, especially in the northwest. Always driest and brightest towards the southeast. Temperatures recovering to near average for most.