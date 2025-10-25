Weather map: Where will it rain across the UK on Sunday?
Rain and cloud move in from the northwest through Sunday
As the clocks go back on Sunday morning, much of the UK will be waking up to a day of rain and wintry conditions.
Following a chilly Saturday for most, the evening brought showers across some western and northern areas, merging into longer spells of rain in the west, the Met Office said.
Sunday will bring a mainly dry and bright start, however cloud and rain will gradually sweep across the country.
This will begin in the northwest, and reach the southeast in the early evening, the Met Office said.
“This weather system will move in from the northwest through Sunday and bring some cloud and rain across many areas slowly through the day, introducing showers,” Meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said.
“There will be showers from the word go across the west and through the morning it won't be long before the cloud increases across the Northern Ireland and Scotland as a band of rain moves in.”
He added: “Then through the day, that weather system sinks its way slowly southeastward, so rain arriving across the rest of England and Wales by the afternoon - though southeast England largely staying dry though becoming cloudy.”
Temperatures are forecast to remain at around 8C to 12C, with the UK expecting another chilly day.
In the evening, he said the band of rain will continue to push southwards across England and Wales.
“Clearer spells [will be] following behind, but plenty of showers,” he said.
“Showers frequent across the North and the west of the UK - some of these heavy at times.”
The forecaster’s outlook for the beginning of next week says the weather will “remain changeable” with some further rain or showers at times, especially in the northwest.
It will be driest and brightest towards the southeast, with temperatures recovering to near average for most.
It comes after after Storm Benjamin battered the UK this week with heavy downpours and winds over 70mph.
Four yellow weather warnings were issued by the Met Office for Thursday, while over 40 flood alerts were in place in the morning.
UK 5 day forecast
Saturday night
Showers across some western and northern areas tonight, merging into longer spells of rain in the west. Elsewhere, mainly dry and clear allowing it to turn chilly, with a patchy frost particularly in the north. Remaining breezy.
Sunday
A mainly dry and bright start, however cloud and rain will gradually move in from the northwest, but not reaching the southeast until early evening. Feeling cold once again.
Outlook for Monday to Wednesday
Remaining changeable with some further rain or showers at times, especially in the northwest. Always driest and brightest towards the southeast. Temperatures recovering to near average for most.
