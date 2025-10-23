Storm Benjamin: Flood alerts and travel chaos as 70mph winds batter UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Storm Benjamin has unleashed flooding across parts England and sparked travel disruption as heavy rain and powerful winds hit the UK.

More than 30 flood alerts are in place across England, stretching along the coastal areas from Hornsea to the Norfolk coast, Kent, Surrey and Sussex, Sandgate to Dungeness and to Farlight, the Hastings area, Climping seafront, south and north Cornwall as well as Somerset coast.

Storm-related travel delays have been reported by ferry company DFDS, who said: “All services are currently operating with delays due to strong winds in the Channel.”

They advised passengers to check-in as normal and will transfer passengers onto “the first available sailing on arrival”.

open image in gallery A fishing boat arrives at the port in Plobannalec-Lesconil, western France, October 22, 2025, as huge waves and strong winds hit the coast at the passage of the storm Benjamin ( AFP/Getty )

Storm Benjamin is expected to develop in the late morning and into the afternoon across the southeast of England, with gales over 70mph possible, the Met Office said.

The forecaster warned that large waves and debris thrashing onto sea fronts, coastal roads, and properties in the blustery conditions could lead to injuries and a “danger to life”.

“There is a small chance of gusts of 40 to 45mph across parts of Kent and Sussex arriving in the early hours of the morning and up to 55mph in coastal areas here too. Conditions are likely to improve here however, at least for a time, during Thursday morning.” the Met Office said.

open image in gallery Travel delays are likely as flooding alerts stretch across England ( REUTERS )

“As Storm Benjamin then moves across the southeast of England, stronger northeast to northwest winds are likely to develop. Gusts of 50 to 60mph are probable quite widely, with 65 to 70mph possible near coasts.

“There is a smaller chance, should Storm Benjamin be at the stronger end of expectations, that wind gusts in excess of 70mph could develop for a time very locally, this most likely late morning and into the afternoon.”

open image in gallery There are four yellow weather warnings in place ( Met Office )

Two yellow warnings for rain cover all of southern and eastern England, parts of southern Wales, the Midlands, and stretching up towards the north west.

They will end at 6pm for all areas other than Lincolnshire, East Anglia and Yorkshire & Humber where an alert will stay in place until 9pm. Some areas could see as much as 50mm of rain on Thursday morning, especially in the South West.

A yellow warning for wind in the south east, covering much of East Anglia, Lincolnshire, and parts of eastern Yorkshire, will last until midnight, while an additional warning for wind covers parts of south-west England and western Wales from 6am to 3pm.

The Surfers Against Sewage live map reported dozens of sewage discharges across the affected areas.

Chief meteorologist Rebekah Hicks said: "It is worth noting that there is a greater than usual uncertainty surrounding the track and intensity of this low-pressure system.

"The public should stay up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings as the situation evolves, with adjustments to the forecasts likely at short notice."