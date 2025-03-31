UK set to be hotter than Athens this week as temperatures soar to 21C

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parts of the UK are set to be hotter than Athens this week as temperatures soar to 21C across the country, according to the Met Office.

The forecaster said temperatures will climb gradually this week and could peak at 21C on Thursday in the south of England.

South Wales and Somerset could reach 20C and may be hotter than Athens and Barcelona on Thursday, where highs of 17C and 16C are forecast.

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Nixon said: “It is a fine dry and sunny day for many through the day on Monday, with temperatures well above average for the time of year and that theme is set to continue for much of the week.

“There will be a settled period for the UK’s weather and temperatures will possibly get as high as 21C on Thursday.”

open image in gallery Parts of the UK are set to be hotter than Athens this week as temperatures soar. Pictured: Cherry blossom in London ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

Mr Dixon said high pressure is set to be near or over the UK in the coming week and into the weekend, leading to warm and dry conditions.

He added: “On Tuesday morning there will be the start of some low cloud in some parts of the Midlands and central England but will clear up quite quickly.

“Through the middle of the week it will be a touch breezier in the South West, but it will still feel much warmer than average.”

“On Friday and Saturday we are likely to see a touch of fog in eastern Scotland and north-east England which will subdue temperatures in these areas,” Mr Dixon added.

open image in gallery The Met Office said high pressure is set to be near or over the UK in the coming week and into the weekend, leading to warm and dry conditions ( James Manning/PA Wire )

Although temperatures are likely to gradually drop on Saturday, they will still hover around the mid-teens and are likely to be higher than the average maximum temperature of 12C for the UK in April, forecasters said.

The warm weather still falls some way short of the record high in April of 29.4C, which was recorded Camden Square, London, in 1949, Met Office records show.

The Met Office said the dry weather is likely to persist into the weekend and early next week, though there is less certainty when forecasting much further into April.

Here is the Met Office full five-day forecast:

Monday:

Rather cloudy in the northwest with a little light rain, mainly in the far north of Scotland. Otherwise, a chilly start followed by a dry and bright day with long, warm sunny spells and generally light winds.

Monday evening

Remaining dry and fine this evening, though becoming increasingly breezy along the south and west coasts overnight. Feeling chilly too, with a local frost likely in sheltered rural spots.

Tuesday

After a chilly start with a little patchy frost and fog, it'll be a fine day. Dry with long sunny spells, although rather breezy in the south and west.

Wednesday to Friday

High pressure continues to bring widely dry and fine conditions this week. Plenty of warm sunshine by day, but chillier by night. Although generally breezier than of late.