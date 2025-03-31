UK set to be hotter than Athens this week as temperatures soar to 21C
Temperatures are set to peak at 21C on Thursday, warmer than both Athens, Greece, and Barcelona, Spain
Parts of the UK are set to be hotter than Athens this week as temperatures soar to 21C across the country, according to the Met Office.
The forecaster said temperatures will climb gradually this week and could peak at 21C on Thursday in the south of England.
South Wales and Somerset could reach 20C and may be hotter than Athens and Barcelona on Thursday, where highs of 17C and 16C are forecast.
Met Office spokesperson Stephen Nixon said: “It is a fine dry and sunny day for many through the day on Monday, with temperatures well above average for the time of year and that theme is set to continue for much of the week.
“There will be a settled period for the UK’s weather and temperatures will possibly get as high as 21C on Thursday.”
Mr Dixon said high pressure is set to be near or over the UK in the coming week and into the weekend, leading to warm and dry conditions.
He added: “On Tuesday morning there will be the start of some low cloud in some parts of the Midlands and central England but will clear up quite quickly.
“Through the middle of the week it will be a touch breezier in the South West, but it will still feel much warmer than average.”
“On Friday and Saturday we are likely to see a touch of fog in eastern Scotland and north-east England which will subdue temperatures in these areas,” Mr Dixon added.
Although temperatures are likely to gradually drop on Saturday, they will still hover around the mid-teens and are likely to be higher than the average maximum temperature of 12C for the UK in April, forecasters said.
The warm weather still falls some way short of the record high in April of 29.4C, which was recorded Camden Square, London, in 1949, Met Office records show.
The Met Office said the dry weather is likely to persist into the weekend and early next week, though there is less certainty when forecasting much further into April.
Here is the Met Office full five-day forecast:
Monday:
Rather cloudy in the northwest with a little light rain, mainly in the far north of Scotland. Otherwise, a chilly start followed by a dry and bright day with long, warm sunny spells and generally light winds.
Monday evening
Remaining dry and fine this evening, though becoming increasingly breezy along the south and west coasts overnight. Feeling chilly too, with a local frost likely in sheltered rural spots.
Tuesday
After a chilly start with a little patchy frost and fog, it'll be a fine day. Dry with long sunny spells, although rather breezy in the south and west.
Wednesday to Friday
High pressure continues to bring widely dry and fine conditions this week. Plenty of warm sunshine by day, but chillier by night. Although generally breezier than of late.
