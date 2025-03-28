UK weather: Britain to bask in spring sunshine next week as temperatures to top 20C

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is set to see the return of warmer spring weather next week, as temperatures are expected to reach highs of 23C.

The Met Office said temperatures are expected to steadily rise throughout next week, starting with forecasted highs of 17C to 19C on Monday and ending with highs of 20C to 23C on Thursday and Friday.

Britons in the south east of England can expect to to enjoy the warmest temperatures across the UK next week. Parts of south-west Scotland will also get to enjoy the high temperatures on Thursday, while the West Midlands and parts of North West England will see warm weather on Friday.

Before the sun comes out however, the UK see a small burst of unsettled weather on Friday and Saturday, before skies clear up on Sunday.

“In typical spring fashion, we are going to see a short-lived spell of unsettled weather this weekend before we transition back towards a blocked weather pattern as high pressure builds on Sunday and dominates our weather through much of next week,” the Met Office said.

“While day time temperatures will be warm next week, nights will still be chilly and there is still a chance we could see some rural overnight frosts under the clear skies.”

open image in gallery Warm weather is set to return to the UK next week (Brian Lawless/PA) ( PA Wire )

Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick said conditions are “slightly chillier” on Friday.

“We then see some milder air move through on Saturday but with this more cloud, outbreaks of rain perhaps lingering for a time across parts of the South East through the early hours of Sunday, but then high pressure largely dominating and it sticks around as we head into next week too bringing some fine and settled conditions, perhaps even some warm sunshine,” she went on.

The Met Office said that inland areas will see a general day-on-day warming next week, but cooler near coastal areas, with an additional risk of mist or sea fog affecting parts of the east coast.

A spokesperson said that while the temperatures are looking to be above average for the time of year, they are not expected to reach heatwave thresholds.

They told The Independent: “A heatwave is an extended period of hot weather relative to the expected conditions of the area at that time of year, which may be accompanied by high humidity.

“While the temperatures next week are expected to be warm and above average for the time of year, they are unlikely to be anything unusual for late March, early April and they are not expected to reach heatwave thresholds.”

Here is the Met Office’s full five day forecast:

Friday Evening:

Showers will ease for many tonight, with just a few across northern Scotland, leaving clearing skies elsewhere. Winds also easing, allowing it to turn chilly inland with a slight frost in places.

Saturday:

A band of rain moves east across Scotland and Northern Ireland throughout the day. A largely fine and sunny start elsewhere, but cloud and patchy rain reaching the west later.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Largely fine for many on Sunday with warm sunshine. Dry, bright and warm for most next week, with just a little rain in northern Scotland on Monday.