Met Office issues new yellow thunderstorm warning across south of UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the south of the UK.

The forecasters warned residents of Brighton and Hove, East Sussex and Kent to expect heavy showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon.

The yellow warning came into force as soon as it was issued at 12.52pm and will remain in place until 5pm.

open image in gallery The yellow warning came into force as soon as it was issued at 12.52pm and will remain in place until 5pm ( Met Office )

The Met Office said slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms will hit parts of Kent and Sussex through Wednesday afternoon.

It said some places will miss the downpours, but where they do occur 20 to 25mm of rain is likely in less than an hour, with a chance of 30 to 40mm falling over one to two hours in a few locations.

This is likely to lead to some surface water flooding and disruption, while lightning strikes may be an additional hazard.

The forecaster said the showers and thunderstorms are expected to slowly die out on Wednesday evening.

open image in gallery It is the latest in a series of weather warnings issued for most of the country over the weekend ( PA Wire )

It is the latest in a series of weather warnings issued for most of the country over the past weekend.

An amber ‘danger to life’ alert came into force for London, parts of the South and southeast England on Saturday. Downpours were seen across the capital in what was the first amber warning issued for London since January 2024.

There were six weather warnings in place on Sunday for either rain or thunderstorms, and three on Monday.

The wet weather comes after a dry and hot spring and three heatwaves so far this summer, which left four regions of England in drought.

England recorded its driest March to June period since 1893, according to the Environment Agency, and dry ground can make flooding more likely as it is unable to absorb as much water.

Met Office’s full five-day forecast:

Wednesday

Scattered showers today across western and southern parts with the showers potentially turning heavy and thundery into the afternoon. A mix of bright spells and a few light showers elsewhere. Feeling warm in any sunshine.

Wednesday evening

Showers slowly fading, though a few continuing across East Anglia and southwest England. Otherwise, a mix of cloud and clear spells, with perhaps some patchy drizzle in north-west Scotland.

Thursday

Rain and showers developing across eastern England during Thursday, but mostly dry elsewhere. Brightest conditions in the west and feeling warm once again in any sunshine.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Largely dry and fine across the South and East on Friday and Saturday, with patchy rain elsewhere. Showery in the North on Sunday, with potentially some heavy rain developing further south.