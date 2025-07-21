Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Large swathes of the country are expected to be hit by thunderstorms on Monday as a number of weather warnings remain in place.

People in almost all of the country have been told to prepare for heavy downpours at the beginning of the week, as the Met Office issues yellow weather warnings.

There are now three weather warnings in place on Monday for either rain or thunderstorms.

An amber weather warning for rain was in place overnight for the east of Northern Ireland brining “impactful” downpours until 8am. The region remains under a yellow warning for rain until 6pm on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, parts of England and Scotland could see 20-40mm of rain in just two hours on Monday.

open image in gallery There are now three weather warnings in place on Monday for either rain or thunderstorms. ( Met Office )

From 3am until 9pm on Monday, the south and east of England are covered by a yellow thunderstorm warning.

By 11am the same warning will be in place for the Midlands, northern England and Scotland.

Met Office forecasters warn that spray and flooding could lead to difficulties for drivers, possible road closures, and the risk that some communities may become cut off as a result.

Damage to homes and businesses is also possible from adverse weather conditions.

“We could see some locally heavy downpours, 20 to 40mm of rain is possible in a couple of hours,” Simon Partridge, a forecaster at the Met Office, said.

open image in gallery Some parts of the UK could see half a month’s rainfall on Monday (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

“That is potentially up to around half a month’s worth of rain in a couple of hours in some places.

“You will see quite a lot of water on the roads and difficult driving conditions.

“Hopefully nothing more significant than that, it certainly won’t be an issue for any of the rivers because they are quite low.”

It comes after the weekend brought multiple weather warnings, including two amber ones, to the UK.

open image in gallery ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

There were six weather warnings in place on Sunday for either rain or thunderstorms.

An amber ‘danger to life’ alert came into force for London, parts of the south and south east of England on Saturday. Downpours were seen across the capital in what was the first amber warning issued for London since January 2 2024.

The rest of the week is set to be changeable, with showers likely on Tuesday and thundery downpours possible in the south-east of England on Wednesday.

Temperatures this week will be around average for the time of year, the national weather service said.