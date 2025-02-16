UK weather live: Freezing rain to turn to snow across England as Met Office urges travel caution
Met Office issues weather alerts as health authorities warn of potentially fatal risk to vulnerable people
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Snow and ice are set to hit the UK this weekend, with the Met Office also issuing a rare forecast for the hazardous phenomenon of freezing rain.
Following a lengthy spell of wintry temperatures across the UK, the Met Office put yellow weather warnings in force for snow and ice across swathes of northeastern England and have warned commuters to be careful while travelling.
The warnings – which stretched from Newcastle to Bradford – were in place from 6am until 2pm on Saturday, while the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued a cold weather alert covering parts of North East England, Yorkshire and the Humber.
Cold temperatures are set to persist across the UK this weekend, with some heavier rain also forecast in southern Wales and southwestern England.
The icy conditions are expected to have minor impacts on health and social care services, and will pose a greater risk to the lives of vulnerable people, the UKHSA warns.
Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said that 2 to 5cm of snow is possible over the Cheviots and North Yorks Moors, with localised accumulations also possible at lower levels.
What is the five-day weather forecast?
Sunday:
A few showers lingering in the east, with further rain into Northern Ireland later. Elsewhere, mainly dry and cloudy. Breezy along coasts. Rather cold, but again milder in the southwest.
Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:
Rain pushing into northern and western regions with some hill snow and possible icy stretches. Drier further south and east with some brighter spells. Often breezy. Slowly turning less cold.
This January has been the fifth sunniest on record, the Met Office says
January 2025 was the fifth sunniest on record for the UK as Brits soaked up 61.8 hours of sunshine, the Met Office has revealed.
Despite the country experiencing rain, snow and the most powerful windstorm in over a decade, last month was an unusually sunny start to the year.
The provisional data means three of the top five sunniest Januarys on record have occurred in the past four years, with 2022 (63.0 hours) and 2023 (62.2 hours) ranking just ahead of 2025.
Read the full article here:
This January has been the fifth sunniest on record, Met Office says
Brits soaked up an average of 61.8 hours of sunshine last month
What is freezing rain and why is it dangerous?
The Met Office has warned of snow and ice, with the risk of rare freezing rain, across some parts of northern England over the weekend.
The phenomenon - commonly known as ice storms in North America - is not often seen in the UK because the conditions needed for it are quite specific, according to the forecaster.
There is a risk of ice over the Pennines, according to the Met Office, particularly above 200 metres due to the possibility of freezing rain.
Read the full article here:
What is freezing rain and why is it dangerous?
Freezing rain could lead to treacherous conditions across the UK over the weekend, the Met Office has warned
How to boost your health in cold weather
As the UK’s cold snap and gloomy weather are expected to persist through the weekend, focusing on our health has never been more crucial.
The Met Office has warned that parts of the country may experience snow this weekend, with the chilly, overcast conditions continuing into the beginning of next week.
Despite the cold, there are many effective ways to enhance your health and wellbeing during these winter months.
Read the full article here:
How to boost your health in cold weather
Make sure your health doesn’t take a backseat this winter.
UK weather map: Where freezing rain, snow and ice will hit this weekend
Britain is braced for freezing rain this weekend - a rare phenomenon which can bring down trees and ground planes, the Met Office warned.
The rare weather event - commonly known as ice storms in North America - is not often seen in the UK because the conditions needed for it are quite specific.
It comes as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across parts of the UK this weekend.
Read the full article here:
Mapped: Where freezing rain, snow and ice will hit this weekend as temperatures drop
Freezing rain is rarely seen in the UK but it can bring down trees and ground planes
Why has the weather been so gloomy?
Met Office Meteorologist Tom Morgan explained: “We’ve basically got this battleground taking place over this weekend between cold air across Scandinavia and Central Europe, which is affecting eastern part of the UK, but towards the west is a little bit milder.
“The Atlantic is trying to shift that cold air out of the way, pushing from west to east across the UK, but it’s a very slow process and it will take until the middle of the coming week for conditions to turn much milder nationwide.”
He explained the gloom “dominating” the UK over the last two weeks has been caused by a “large anticyclone”, or high-pressure system, which has been sitting over Scandinavia, bringing cold wind from the east.
“Those cold conditions have picked up a lot of moisture across the Baltic and North seas, and those moist conditions have led to a lot of clouds,” he added.
“That’s why we haven’t seen much in the way of sunshine in most of the UK recently.”
‘Gloom’ hanging over UK could end next week, forecasters say
The persistent gloom hanging over the UK could come to an end next week, with sunshine set to return, forecasters say.
While rain and snow are predicted to continue throughout the weekend, sunshine and milder weather could return next week, the Met Office has said.
Much of the UK has experienced “anticyclonic gloom” over the past week, causing dull skies which can “persist day after day”, with some areas not having seen the sun in over a week.
Read the full article here:
‘Gloom’ hanging over UK could end next week, forecasters say
Some areas of the UK have gone over a week without any sunshine, the Met Office has said.
Met Office warn travellers to be 'extra careful'
The Met Office has warned travellers to be “extra careful” on the roads this evening, as rain is expected to turn to snow in parts of England
Will the weather change over the next month?
As the temperatures increase, the Met Office predicts more unsettled weather in the coming weeks, which could see heavy rain and strong winds.
For the period up until 1 March, their website says: “Atlantic frontal systems likely spread across the UK from the west at the start of this period. These will bring spells of rain to many parts of the UK, although the heaviest rainfall will probably be in western areas.
“Some eastern areas could end up largely dry. Strong winds are also likely at times, especially along coasts. Through the second half of this period, toward the turn of the month, periods of unsettled weather are expected at times, with Atlantic weather systems continuing to move eastwards across the UK - these could bring heavy rain and strong winds at times.
“Some drier, brighter periods with showers are likely between systems. Temperatures will most likely be above average.”
Where freezing rain, snow and ice will hit this weekend?
Britain is braced for snow, ice and freezing rain this weekend - a rare phenomenon which can bring down trees and ground planes, the Met Office warned.
Alexander Butler reports:
Mapped: Where freezing rain, snow and ice will hit this weekend as temperatures drop
Freezing rain is rarely seen in the UK but it can bring down trees and ground planes
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments