Schools could face closure after snow and ice struck across the UK.

The Met Office have warned the wintry weather is likely to cause “substantial disruption” as the cold snap grips the northern half of the UK.

Around a hundred schools are closed in northern Scotland as snow and ice bring further disruption across the area.

Much of northern Scotland is subject to a yellow warning for snow and ice from 6pm on Tuesday to 9pm on Thursday. The same applied from 12am on Wednesday until 11.59pm on Thursday for much of north-east England and Yorkshire, as well as in Northern Ireland from midnight until 12pm on Wednesday.

Wintry showers have been widespread across the UK, particularly over higher ground, with lying snow reported in areas including Scotland, Northumberland, Humberside, Powys in Wales, Cornwall, and Northern Ireland, the Met Office have stated.

A yellow weather warning has also been issued for snow and ice across parts of south-west Wales and south-western England from midday on Wednesday to 11.59pm on Thursday.

The Met Office said: “Today remains a sunny day for most, but further sleet and snow showers for coastal stretches.” They explained that it will remain particularly windy and heavy across northeast England.

“The risk of wintry showers will persist through today, with some snow accumulations possible, especially along North Sea coasts and in northern Scotland. Inland areas will be mostly dry with plenty of sunshine.” The Met office expects to issue further warnings for ice later today.

“Tonight will be another cold night, with ice becoming the main hazard rather than snow” forecasters said.

After a widespread frost overnight, they said the risk of snow diminishes as temperatures turn slightly milder tomorrow. Many areas will be dry and fine with long spells of sunshine.

The weather will be cold for all, with a “widespread frost reforming overnight as winds start to ease”, according to the national forecasting service.

On Thursday night showers “will ease in the west with some persisting in the east”, they reported. Otherwise, it will be “dry with clear spells and winds easing, allowing a widespread frost to form by morning.”

Power cuts and travel delays on roads were likely with the possibility of stranding some vehicles and passengers.

Frequent wintry showers will feed inland from the North Sea, giving significant snow accumulations over the North York Moors and parts of the Yorkshire Wolds. By the end of Thursday, as much as 15-25cm may have accumulated on hills above 100m elevation.

A snow plough on the A9 near Blair Atholl on Wednesday ( Jane Barlow/PA Wire )

The Met Office warned the “first notable cold snap of this autumn” is likely to cause “particularly tricky travel conditions” as well as power cuts.

The forecast for Friday looks like it will be a “frosty start” before becoming “mostly dry with sunny spells and remaining chilly.” There will be “Cloud and rain edging in from the northwest later, where it will be windier and a little milder.”

The outlook for the weekend is showing there will be rain and cloud spreading in from the west on Saturday. The cold weather will lessen but there will be further outbreaks of rain or showers on Sunday and Monday with some bright spells too, according to the Met Office.