Met Office issues snow and ice weather warnings as cold health alert comes into force
Yellow weather warnings have been issued in the North
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for ice and snow in the north of the UK as a cold health alert comes into force.
Ice warnings are in place from Monday in areas in the northeast and far north of mainland Scotland, as overnight showers and low temperatures bring a risk of icy conditions on roads and pavements.
On Tuesday, several other warnings have been issued, with snow expected in Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, and Strathclyde.
Further ice warnings have been announced in parts of northern England, as subzero temperatures and outbreaks of rain and hill snow could bring icy conditions.
Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley, said: “As Storm Claudia retreats to the south, high pressure to the northwest will drive a cold northerly flow from the Arctic across the UK. This will bring much colder conditions than of late and, whilst generally drier than recent days, there will also be a risk of wintry hazards, such as snow and ice.”
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
