Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A series of yellow weather warnings for wind and rain will continue through Tuesday after Storm Herminia caused disruption across large parts of England and Wales.

The Met Office predicted heavy blustery showers and thunderstorms as it issued three weather warnings across the south of England and Wales.

A wind weather warning that covers the whole south of England and Wales is set to expire at 6am on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a rain warning covering southern England will continue until 10am, while a separate rain warning covering southwest Wales and the West Midlands will continue until 9pm.

Follow our live blog for all the latest weather updates

open image in gallery Met Office weather warnings will continue into Tuesday morning ( Met Office )

These warnings were attributed to the latest low-pressure system - dubbed Storm Herminia by Spanish forecasters - which came hot on the heels of Storm Éowyn.

The Met Office said: “The system did not meet the criteria to be named by the Met Office’s storm naming group, which includes Met Eireann and KNMI.”

Nevertheless, Storm Herminia battered the UK. The forecaster recorded 84mph gusts of wind in the Isle of Wight, while 59.4mm of rainfall was recorded in Seathwaite, Cumbria.

open image in gallery A wind warning is also in force until 6am on Tuesday ( Met Office )

More than 50 flood warnings were in place which gradually petered off, while flood alerts increased to 170 throughout the day.

Somerset declared a major incident on Monday morning after overnight flooding wreaked havoc in the region and more than 100 people were evacuated from their homes.

The yellow rain warning across Wales and the West Midlands predicts some places seeing as much as 40mm of rain on top of a widespread 20 to 30mm of rain expected, as well as isolated totals of 50 to 60mm through Tuesday before rain and showers begin to ease in the evening.

Some places could see up to 80mm of rainfall over the period from two separate spells of heavy rain and thundery showers, while 10 to 20mm should fall quite widely and 30 to 50mm could fall over high ground, the Met Office said.

open image in gallery 32 flood warnings and 171 flood alerts are in place across England and Wales ( Gov.uk )

Flooding to homes and businesses could occur in the warning area, with power cuts and difficult driving conditions also possible. There is also a “small chance” of fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life, the Met Office said.

Meteorologist Marco Petagna said: “Things are going to stay unsettled in the next few days. We’re getting successive spells of wet and windy weather, which is obviously adding to impacts.

“While not as powerful as Storm Eowyn, a low-pressure system was named Storm Herminia by meteorologists in Spain which was expected to feel the strongest winds.”

Tuesday is forecast to see further heavy showers in the south with a risk of thunder. Longer spells of rain in the North West are expected to ease later.

The wet and windy weather will remain in the south on Wednesday, and more settled conditions will be present later in the week.