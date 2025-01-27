Storm Herminia live: UK hit by 83mph winds as flood warnings issued after Storm Eowyn kills two
Dozens of Heathrow flights cancelled as new Met Office warnings for wind and rain come into effect on Monday morning
New Met Office weather warnings are in place for most of England and Wales as Storm Herminia brought wind gusts up to 83mph in the southeast.
The Environment Agency has issued more than 50 flood warnings, mostly for the country’s south-west, while 172 flood alerts have been issued for much of England - including south-east and further north - as forecasters warn of up to 80mm of rain in some areas.
Warnings for wind and rain have now been extended into Tuesday for some regions, particularly the southwest, where the strongest wind gusts were recorded on Sunday. The Met Office said heavy rain would bring a chance of power cuts, delays to travel services and “a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life”.
British Airways has cancelled 26 flights to and from London Heathrow, The Independent has found, with 3,000 to 4,000 passengers affected. They are all short-haul domestic and European flights.
Storm Herminia is battering the country just two days after the more powerful Storm Eowyn brought record-breaking wind speeds of up to 100mph.
On Sunday it was confirmed that a second person, a 19-year-old, had died after their car was struck by a falling tree in East Ayrshire. Earlier, 20-year-old Kacper Dudek was named as Storm Eowyn’s first victim in Ireland’s County Donegal.
Forecast for the week ahead
Unsettled weather is likely to continue into next week with heavy rain and wind likely in some areas, the Met Office says.
Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Mark Sidaway said: “The set-up for the early part of next week shows a likely continuation of periods of wet and windy weather although less severe than we have seen from Éowyn.
“For the second half of the week we start to see a trend toward more settled conditions which could see a return of some frost and fog.”
More than 50 flood warnings issued, mostly in Britain’s south-west
Flood warnings are issued when flooding in an area is expected, and the agency is urging those affected to take immediate action to prepare.
‘We don’t need more rain now’: Forecaster says heavy rainfall hitting already saturated ground
Spanish meteorologists have dubbed the low-pressure system Storm Herminia, as the European country will feel the strongest winds.
And while this storm is not expected to be as powerful as Storm Eowyn, flooding is likely in parts of England and Wales and weather warnings are in place until Tuesday.
Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna Petagna said: “What we’re seeing in this particular system isn’t that unusual (for this time of year), but it’s a combination of several events we’re getting which is adding to problems.
“We’re getting successive spells of wet and windy weather, which is obviously adding to impacts - obviously people are still recovering from Eowyn, and this wind and rain is hampering those efforts.
“Several events now of heavy rain is increasing the risk of flooding as well.
“We don’t need much more rain now to cause further flooding problems with the ground being so saturated.”
Brighter spells will appear occasionally on Monday but the day will largely bring showers that merge into longer spells of rain.
The Met Office expects 20mm to 40mm to fall quite widely and 50mm to 70mm on higher ground.
“Given recent heavy rain, this extra rainfall could lead to some local surface water and river flooding,” the Met Office said.
Ben Lukey, a flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Spells of heavy rain mean surface water and river flooding is possible across parts of England on Sunday, overnight into Monday.
“Although not expected, impacts could include localised flooding from watercourses, drains, channels and flooding from overland flow.”
He warned people not to drive through flood water as 30cm of flowing water is enough to float a car.
Mapped: Weather warnings for the next 24 hours
Four weather warnings are in place for Monday, two of which will remain in place for the entire day.
- A yellow warning for rain across most of the southern half of England will be lifted at 6am.
- A yellow warning for wind stretching from the south coast to north east England will be lifted at 7am.
- A yellow warning for rain will cover most of Wales until 11:59pm.
- A yellow wind warning will cover southern England and Wales until 6am on Tuesday.
Hundreds left without power as stormy weather hits Cornwall and Devon
Stormy weather has left hundreds of homes across Cornwall and Devon without electricity as strong winds and heavy rain batter the region. The power outages come as the Met Office issues yellow weather warnings for both wind and rain.
Many areas are experiencing significant disruptions, with power cuts reported across towns and villages. Restoration efforts are underway, but some households may remain without electricity for several hours or even days.
Storm Herminia ‘will be a notch down’ from Eowyn, says Met Office forecaster
Storm Herminia, as it is being dubbed by Spanish meteorologists, is not expected to be as strong as Eowyn was over the weekend.
Met Office forecaster Jonathan Vautrey said: “This is certainly going to be a notch down compared to Eowyn, whilst there is the potential for 60 to 70mph gusts of wind across the very far south west generally, we’re not going to be seeing the same strengths of winds as we have seen over the last couple of days.”
However “there are a lot of sensitivities around” following Eowyn, he said.
