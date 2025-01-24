Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of schools have been closed on Friday as Storm Eowyn batters the country with winds of over 100mph.

The Met Office has issed two rare red weather warnings in Scotland and Northern Ireland, as Storm Eowyn is likely to damage buildings, uproot trees, cause power cuts, and bring a danger to life.

Elsewhere, every part of the UK is impacted by either a yellow or amber weather warning as many face disruption to their lives and journeys.

Pupils across the country have been told to stay at home, as Northern Ireland closes all of its schools and many in Scotland and Northumberland are forced to close.

The Met Office said winds would pick up rapidly during Friday morning’s rush hour, bringing peak gusts of 80-90mph, and up to 100mph along some exposed coasts.

open image in gallery Every part of the UK is impacted by either a yellow or amber weather warning as many face disruption to their lives and journeys. ( Met Office )

A wind speed of 114mph brought by Storm Eowyn has been recorded in Ireland, the fastest since records began, forecaster Met Eireann said.

Police said no road users should travel in or to the red weather warning area, and motorists there were advised not to drive unless absolutely essential.

Some 4.5 million people received emergency alerts on their phones warning of the incoming storm in the “largest real life use of the tool to date” on Thursday.

Parents are urged to check with on their children’s school websites in the morning, with information also posted on council sites and on local radio stations.

open image in gallery ( Rebecca Black/PA Wire )

Here is a list of likely affected council websites The Independent has compiled:

Northern Ireland

All schools in Northern Ireland are to close on Friday.

Scotland

All schools in the following areas are closed on Friday:

Glasgow City

East Ayrshire

North Ayrshire

South Ayrshire

West Lothian

East Lothian

West Dunbartonshire

East Dunbartonshire Council

Midlothian

Inverclyde

South Lanarkshire

North Lanarkshire

Argyll and Bute

East Renfrewshire

Renfrewshire

City of Edinburgh

Dundee

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Scottish Borders

Western Isles

Stirling

Clackmannanshire

Dumfries and Galloway

With Aberdeenshire under yellow and amber warnings for snow and wind, here is the link to their local council website to find out which schools are closed - https://online.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/school-closures

Several schools in the Scottish Highlands were also closed, with a full list for Friday available here - https://www.highland.gov.uk/schoolclosures

The Scottish government also has an online directory here for you to search if your child’s school is closed - https://www.mygov.scot/school-closures

Wales

In Anglesey, dozens of schools are closed due to high winds. You can check the list on their website here - https://www.anglesey.gov.wales/en/Residents/Community-Safety/Weather-warning-24-January-2025.aspx

England

A number of schools are closed in Northumberland, which is under a yellow and amber warning on Friday. The full list of closures will be updated here - https://www.northumberland.gov.uk/Alerts

In Cumberland, seven schools have been closed so far on Friday. With a full list for Friday available here - https://www.cumberland.gov.uk/schools-and-education/school-closures