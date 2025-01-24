Jump to content
Storm Eowyn school closures: Find out which are shut near you amid rare red weather warnings

Northern Ireland closes all of its schools and many in Scotland and Northumberland are forced to shut

Holly Evans,Albert Toth,Athena Stavrou
Friday 24 January 2025 03:23 EST
Comments
(Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Thousands of schools have been closed on Friday as Storm Eowyn batters the country with winds of over 100mph.

The Met Office has issed two rare red weather warnings in Scotland and Northern Ireland, as Storm Eowyn is likely to damage buildings, uproot trees, cause power cuts, and bring a danger to life.

Elsewhere, every part of the UK is impacted by either a yellow or amber weather warning as many face disruption to their lives and journeys.

Pupils across the country have been told to stay at home, as Northern Ireland closes all of its schools and many in Scotland and Northumberland are forced to close.

The Met Office said winds would pick up rapidly during Friday morning’s rush hour, bringing peak gusts of 80-90mph, and up to 100mph along some exposed coasts.

Every part of the UK is impacted by either a yellow or amber weather warning as many face disruption to their lives and journeys. (Met Office)

A wind speed of 114mph brought by Storm Eowyn has been recorded in Ireland, the fastest since records began, forecaster Met Eireann said.

Police said no road users should travel in or to the red weather warning area, and motorists there were advised not to drive unless absolutely essential.

Some 4.5 million people received emergency alerts on their phones warning of the incoming storm in the “largest real life use of the tool to date” on Thursday.

Parents are urged to check with on their children’s school websites in the morning, with information also posted on council sites and on local radio stations.

(Rebecca Black/PA Wire)

Here is a list of likely affected council websites The Independent has compiled:

Northern Ireland

All schools in Northern Ireland are to close on Friday.

Scotland

All schools in the following areas are closed on Friday:

  • Glasgow City
  • East Ayrshire
  • North Ayrshire
  • South Ayrshire
  • West Lothian
  • East Lothian
  • West Dunbartonshire
  • East Dunbartonshire Council
  • Midlothian
  • Inverclyde
  • South Lanarkshire
  • North Lanarkshire
  • Argyll and Bute
  • East Renfrewshire
  • Renfrewshire
  • City of Edinburgh
  • Dundee
  • Falkirk
  • Fife
  • Perth and Kinross
  • Scottish Borders
  • Western Isles
  • Stirling
  • Clackmannanshire
  • Dumfries and Galloway

With Aberdeenshire under yellow and amber warnings for snow and wind, here is the link to their local council website to find out which schools are closed - https://online.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/school-closures

Several schools in the Scottish Highlands were also closed, with a full list for Friday available here - https://www.highland.gov.uk/schoolclosures

The Scottish government also has an online directory here for you to search if your child’s school is closed - https://www.mygov.scot/school-closures

Wales

In Anglesey, dozens of schools are closed due to high winds. You can check the list on their website here - https://www.anglesey.gov.wales/en/Residents/Community-Safety/Weather-warning-24-January-2025.aspx

England

A number of schools are closed in Northumberland, which is under a yellow and amber warning on Friday. The full list of closures will be updated here - https://www.northumberland.gov.uk/Alerts

In Cumberland, seven schools have been closed so far on Friday. With a full list for Friday available here - https://www.cumberland.gov.uk/schools-and-education/school-closures

