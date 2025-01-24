✕ Close Skier takes to Northampton hill as snow hits parts of the UK

Schools have been closed and people warned not to travel on Friday, as 100mph winds are set to pose a danger to life in parts of the UK.

Rare red weather warnings will become active in Northern Ireland from 7am on Friday as Storm Eowyn is likely to damage buildings, uproot trees and cause power cuts, the Met Office said.

The warning will spread to Scotland at 10am, while amber and yellow warnings are in place across the rest of the UK on Friday.

Hundreds of schools will close, all trains in Scotland will be suspended, and police have warned people not to travel on Friday in areas under the rare red “danger to life” weather warning for high winds.

British Airways has grounded more than 20 flights.

The Met Office said winds would pick up rapidly during Friday morning’s rush hour, bringing peak gusts of 80-90mph, and up to 100mph along some exposed coasts.

Police said no road users should travel in or to the red weather warning area, and motorists there were advised not to drive unless absolutely essential.

Some 4.5 million people received emergency alerts on their phones warning of the incoming storm in the “largest real life use of the tool to date” on Thursday.