Storm Eowyn live: Rare ‘stay at home’ weather warning issued as dangerous 100mph winds pose threat to life
Millions of mobile phone users got an emergency alert as people in Scotland and Northern Ireland warned to stay indoors and schools to close
Schools have been closed and people warned not to travel on Friday, as 100mph winds are set to pose a danger to life in parts of the UK.
Rare red weather warnings will become active in Northern Ireland from 7am on Friday as Storm Eowyn is likely to damage buildings, uproot trees and cause power cuts, the Met Office said.
The warning will spread to Scotland at 10am, while amber and yellow warnings are in place across the rest of the UK on Friday.
Hundreds of schools will close, all trains in Scotland will be suspended, and police have warned people not to travel on Friday in areas under the rare red “danger to life” weather warning for high winds.
British Airways has grounded more than 20 flights.
The Met Office said winds would pick up rapidly during Friday morning’s rush hour, bringing peak gusts of 80-90mph, and up to 100mph along some exposed coasts.
Police said no road users should travel in or to the red weather warning area, and motorists there were advised not to drive unless absolutely essential.
Some 4.5 million people received emergency alerts on their phones warning of the incoming storm in the “largest real life use of the tool to date” on Thursday.
Main coastal lines to close
Network Rail said it has taken “the difficult decision” to close the West Coast Main Line north of Preston and the East Coast Main Line north of Newcastle for much of Friday.
Passengers on the East Coast main line, which links London King’s Cross with northeast England and Scotland, will face disruption all weekend.
On Friday passengers are advised not to travel north of York.
Passengers booked on LNER can use their tickets for Friday any time up to Monday – but at the weekend London-Peterborough is closed for engineering work.
Lisa Angus, of Network Rail, said: “We have been preparing for the severe impacts of Storm Eowyn all week and will have scores of workers ready to deal with any incidents which occur, such as flash flooding or fallen trees and other items blocking the tracks.
“We ask residents living by the railway to tie down loose garden items, like trampolines or gazebos, which pose a risk of blowing onto the railway and could cause further unnecessary delays for passengers and freight services.”
Blast from the past
All of the UK will be battered by high winds, but Scotland and Northern Ireland in particular, the Met Office says.
Castles and National Trust centres to close
The National Trust for Scotland says many of its attractions will be closed on Friday and Saturday, and Historic Environment Scotland says several castles will close, including Edinburgh and Stirling.
The whole of the UK is covered by at least one yellow weather warning on Friday, with warnings for snow, wind and rain in place, as it braces for the effect of the fifth named storm of the season.
An amber warning covers the south of Scotland and most of the central belt on Friday until 9pm.
A yellow wind warning is also in place for the whole of Scotland throughout Friday, and a yellow warning for snow covering much of the country runs from 3am until noon.
Forth Road Bridge set to shut
Forecast winds of 80mph around the Forth bridges will close the Forth Road Bridge, road management firm Bear Scotland says.
The Queensferry Crossing and Clackmannanshire Bridge would also be closed to high-sided vehicles, motorcycles and cars with trailers or roof boxes, it said.
Meanwhile, west coast ferry operator CalMac has cancelled all services across its network.
Scotland’s transport secretary Fiona Hyslop warned of widespread disruption to the transport network.
She said: “I would urge people to follow police advice and avoid travel in the area affected by the red warning for wind. If you do need to travel, your journey is likely to be badly disrupted and there will likely [sic] be cancellations to rail, ferry and air services.”
Scottish first minister cancels hospital visit as he tells people not to travel
At the Scottish Parliament, First Minister John Swinney said: “The storm could bring winds up to 100mph. The Met Office advice is clear: the potential impacts include danger to life, structural damage to property and transport and power disruptions.
“We have to be clear – people should not travel.
“Our message is simple: please follow the advice from the Met Office and the police, take this seriously and stay safe.”
Mr Swinney chaired a meeting of the Scottish Government Resilience Room – Scotland’s answer to Cobra – on Thursday afternoon, and cancelled a planned visit to the A&E department at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee on Friday.
The Scottish Parliament itself will be closed all day on Friday because of the storm, with only essential staff on site.
Areas where schools will close
Schools and nurseries across Scotland plan to close, except in five council areas.
Orkney and Shetland councils have no plans to close schools, while Aberdeenshire said some would close, Aberdeen City Council said on Thursday afternoon said no decision had been taken. Head teachers will decide on closures in Highland Council.
Belfast International Airport warns of 'limited operations'
Services at Belfast International Airport will be limited during Friday’s red weather warning as Northern Ireland prepares for Storm Eowyn, a spokesperson said.
Police have advised that people should not travel on roads in the Met Office’s red weather warning area, and passengers and staff are urged to follow that advice, they added.
“The airport remains in conversations with airline partners and will seek to facilitate their operations where we are able to do so. Airlines will make decisions on the operations of their own flights.
“Passengers should continue to contact their airline for their latest flight information. This is a fast-moving situation and flight schedules will continue to change over the coming hours so passengers should continue to check with their airline throughout today and tomorrow.”
There will be no airport bus services during the warning period, they said.
BA cancels 76 Heathrow flights
British Airways has cancelled 76 domestic flights linking Scotland and Northern Ireland with London Heathrow.
They begin this evening, with eight departures grounded. The remaining 68 are morning and afternoon flights on Friday. They are:
Thursday Aberdeen: 2 Belfast City: 1 Edinburgh: 2 Glasgow: 2 Newcastle: 1
Friday Aberdeen: 14 Belfast City: 9 Dublin: 8 Edinburgh: 16 Glasgow: 14 Newcastle: 7
