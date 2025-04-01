Met Office warns of sunburn risk as temperatures soar to 22C across UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Met Office has urged Britons to put protect themselves from the sun this week, as the UK prepares to bask in temperatures as high as 22C.

The mercury is set to climb gradually this week and could peak at 22C on Thursday in the south of England, the Met Office said.

This means the UK could be enjoying sunny weather with temperatures even higher than Athens or Barcelona on Thursday, where highs of 17C and 16C are forecast respectively.

The sunny skies come with a warning however, as people across the UK are told to protect themselves from the rays when outside this week.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said: “The UK will have a sunny start to April this week. Temperatures will slowly build, with highs of 21-22°C possible by Thursday.

open image in gallery The sunny skies come with a warning, as people across the UK are told to protect themselves from the rays. ( PA Wire )

"Other than a small chance of some light rain grazing the far southwest of England it will be a dry week too. At this time of the year, we do start to see higher UV levels, so if you are outside enjoying the sunshine do think about protecting yourself from the sun as even in April it is strong enough to burn your skin.”

Tuesday will see a sunny start for nearly everyone across the UK, with some cloud in central parts of England burning off through the morning.

Wednesday will be another day of widespread sunshine, with temperatures possibly reaching 20C, especially in northeast Scotland.

open image in gallery Thursday and Friday are likely to bring the highest temperatures of the week, with 21C to 22C possible for southern parts of England. ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

Thursday and Friday are likely to bring the highest temperatures of the week, with 21C to 22C possible for southern parts of England.

Temperatures will be widely in the high teens across the UK. However, low cloud moving in from the North Sea will keep temperatures lower along the east coast through Thursday and Friday.

High pressure will continue to persist through the end of the week and into the weekend, with sunny conditions and warm temperatures in the west of the UK.

Although temperatures are likely to gradually drop on Saturday, they will still hover around the mid-teens and are likely to be higher than the average maximum temperature of 12C for the UK in April, forecasters said.

open image in gallery High pressure will continue to persist through the end of the week and into the weekend, with sunny conditions and warm temperatures in the west of the UK.siness (Andrew Matthews/PA) ( PA Wire )

The warm weather still falls some way short of the record high in April of 29.4C, which was recorded Camden Square, London, in 1949, Met Office records show.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Mike Silverstone, said: “As the area of high pressure moves slightly further west it will allow some cloud to move into eastern areas of the UK. High pressure is forecast to remain dominant through the weekend and indeed at the start of next week, meaning a prolonged spell of settled weather for the UK with little in the way of rainfall and plenty of sunshine.

“Temperatures are likely to ease off though.”