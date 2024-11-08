What is ‘anticyclonic gloom’ and why is it making the weather so dull and dreary?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Met Office offered an explanation as to why the UK is being gripped by grey mist and fog, which has seen people voice their frustration over the dismal weather.

Britain is currently in the middle of “anticyclonic gloom”, which has blanketed the country in a “claustrophobic” low cloud for several days at the beginning of November.

In a post on social media platform X, the Met Office explained what the term meant.

The forecaster said: “This can occur when high pressure traps a layer of moisture near to the earth’s surface, bringing a prolonged period of dull and cloudy weather, with mist and fog also possible. How would you describe today’s weather?”

Despite the lack of rainfall, a number of people have expressed their discontent with the weather, describing it as “depressing” and “boring”.

One person wrote: “I mean the lack of wind and rain is great but the heavy gloomy sky, my God is so depressing. It’s been the same for a full week and your forecast is the same all this week too. Just awful, claustrophobic almost.”

Sadly, the forecast for the coming days shows no sign of a change with mostly cloudy conditions in both the north and the south, with temperatures staying at a mild 12 degrees across the country.

open image in gallery People have described the weather as ‘depressing’ and ‘boring’ ( PA Archive )

Here’s a look at the weather forecast over the next five days.

Today

A mostly dry day on Tuesday but staying cloudy with the best of any brightness to the lee of high ground, mainly in the north. Any drizzle will be confined to hills in the west. Light southerly winds.

Tonight

Staying cloudy for most overnight with patchy drizzle continuing over hills in the west. Some clear spells possible allowing some mist and fog by dawn.

Wednesday

Mist and fog may be slow to clear in places, otherwise another mostly cloudy and dry day, with a few spots of rain possible in the west.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday

High pressure close by will continue to bring mostly dry but often cloudy weather with some fog patches overnight. Perhaps some longer spells of rain in the west by Saturday.