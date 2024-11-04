UK set for dry and mild weather in lead up to Bonfire Night

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

People heading out to watch fireworks displays over the weekend should leave their hats and gloves at home, the Met Office has said, as mild temperatures are expected.

Forecasters say the weather in the lead up to Bonfire Night on Tuesday will be dry and settled, with temperatures remaining above average for this time of year.

Tom Morgan, a meteorologist for the Met Office, said: “For anyone going to a firework display this weekend, the weather’s set to stay benign.

“It’s going to be mild for this time of year, so you won’t necessarily need hats and scarves and gloves.

“With temperatures expected to be probably still in the double figures for many places in the evening hours.”

Bonfire Night on November 5, also known as Guy Fawkes Night, commemorates a failed attempt to blow up Parliament and is celebrated by firework displays across the UK.

Mr Morgan said: “It’s going to be dry for the vast majority of the UK, but there will also be quite gloomy conditions by day and quite murky conditions overnight.

“We’re not anticipating any weather warnings for the UK in the coming days, but there is a small chance of some mist and fog around, particularly next week.”

Mr Morgan also said the UK would be unaffected by the recent weather patterns that have brought heavy rain and flash flooding to Spain.

He said: “You’ve got contrasting fortunes whether you’re living in north-west Europe and down across southern Europe.

“It’s a slow-moving area of low pressure that’s bringing the very unsettled thundery weather with heavy rain and thunderstorms.

“Across the UK, we’ve got high pressure, which acts as a lid on our weather.

“It causes the air to descend, and as that happens, there’s no upward motion in the air, so it means there’s no recipe for clouds to produce rain, and it also means the winds are going to be light.”