It’ll take more than a ‘reassurance force’ to fill the US-sized hole in Nato’s summit

There’s a terrible sense of poignancy – if not doom – around all the meetings of the “coalition of the willing”, impressive as the grandiloquent words, formidable roll call of nations and the glittering array of military uniforms may be.

The latest gathering is today, and it’s fair to say they are making progress in constructing the “reassurance force” to help preserve the peace in Ukraine, albeit a peace that doesn’t seem imminent. To be brutally frank, and with the best will in the world, these capable, dedicated ministers and generals may be wasting their time.

At the Nato headquarters in Brussels, no less, some 30 countries, including the great majority of those in Europe, are gathering under the joint chairmanship of the UK defence secretary, John Healey, and his French counterpart, Sébastien Lecornu, to further plan the logistics of such a “force” (which may not ever be authorised to use force, though we shall see).

Anglo-French leadership seems natural, without being chauvinistic, as the two nuclear powers on the continent, UN permanent security council members and with the biggest and most experienced militaries. Emanuel Macron and Keir Starmer have provided exemplary cooperative and intelligent leadership to this grouping.

It has mostly had to lie outside Nato, sadly, because America has no interest; and outside the European Union because Europe doesn’t have an army, does have Putin sympathisers (Viktor Orban in Hungary), and crucial powers such as Britain and Norway aren’t members.

It also has the support of nations such as Canada, Japan, Australia and South Korean far away from Europe – and they are part of the 50-nation Ukraine Contact Group, also meeting this weekend. It is, if you like, the traditional Western alliances brought together – minus America.

The coalition of the willing (COTW) is asymmetric, informal and bound by no treaty organisations – but that’s no reason why if couldn’t be effective. Countries do what they can, militarily, financially, and politically. Thus, a country such as Canada could contribute “boots on the ground” while Poland, just next door to the conflict and now building one of the largest armies in Europe, feels that it must reserve its troops to its own vulnerable border.

Japan and South Korea would have the comparative advantage in manufacturing and technology – useful for all in this trade war. Fair enough. Each brings to the effort what they can. The important thing is the commitment to Ukraine, to the collective security in Europe, and a shared fear of Russian domination and American abandonment.

It could work. The COTW could be incorporated into a peace settlement. It could have rules of engagement and be present at the invitation of the government of Ukraine – not imposed on it. The relationship with Nato Article 5 obligations could be clarified – so America need not respond if the COTW troops are attacked.

The COTW role and force size on the ground, in the air and the Black Sea could be codified. Europe and its partners have the financial and industrial strength to make it work – even without the vast strength of the Americans absent. Starmer and Macron have repeatedly tried to get the White House to commit in even the tiniest, tokenistic way, to providing a “backstop” security guarantee for Ukraine. They didn’t get it, and they won’t.

But even that isn’t the biggest problem. The problem is American resistance to the whole idea. The danger is that if Putin doesn’t like the COTW reassurance force – and everything suggests he hates it – and obstructs Donald Trump’s peace deal, then Trump will agree. The best Putin will accept so far is a conventional UN peacekeeping force, ie the kind of thing that was so recently proved useless and humiliated by Israel in Lebanon. No Nato members under whatever flag will be allowed in. If not, Putin carries on, likely with Trump’s acquiescence – because it seems to me that Trump is basically a coward.

So there will be no peace deal for the COTW to uphold, and a “reassurance force” becomes redundant before it turns up for work. Trump and Putin will in effect impose a settlement on Ukraine that leaves it a puppet state; or Trump just cuts the aid to Ukraine, Elon Musk turns off the Starlink satellites the Ukrainian army relies on, and Putin grinds on with his war. Would the COTW send troops into a live conflict anyway? No. Public opinion would not allow it.

All the other problems with the COTW are real but pale into insignificance if Trump decides it’s not in America’s interests, and gets in way of his peace settlement.

How, for example, would the COTW function of Marine Le Pen or her proxy becomes president of France? She doesn’t believe in it and her pro-Putin instincts are well-known. What if Russia rigs a Ukrainian election and the new leader tells the COTW to go home?

And, on those rules of engagement, would the French, the British, the German public really support a war with Russia if Putin invaded and destroyed the “reassurance force”? Or kept them hostage? Would we use a nuclear deterrent? Could we cope with seeing the coffins of British soldiers arriving back at RAF Brize Norton from the bloody Battle of Kyiv – another futile war, like Iraq or Afghanistan, to live through?

How willing, in other words, would the coalition of the willing turn out to be?