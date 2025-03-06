Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump is considering changing U.S. engagement with NATO to favor members who spend a set percentage of their GDP on defense, NBC News reports.

Officials told the network that under the changed policy, the U.S. might not come to the aid of a NATO member that has been attacked if they don’t spend a certain amount of their GDP on defense. The change would be a departure from NATO’s Article 5, which states that an attack on one is an attack on all.

Three current and former senior U.S. officials and one congressional official spoke to NBC, saying that the U.S. may also prioritize military exercises with NATO members that are spending a certain percentage of their GDP on defense.

The Trump administration has already indicated that it may draw down the U.S. military presence in Europe. The officials told NBC that an option being considered is to move some U.S. troops to NATO members that have increased their defense spending to meet the percentage of GDP required.

“President Trump is committed to NATO and Article V,” a National Security Council official told NBC in a statement.

Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee for Defense and a member of the Foreign Relations panel, told NBC that Matthew Whitaker, the president’s nominee to be the U.S. ambassador to the alliance, “gave very reassuring answers” regarding the White House’s commitment to NATO and Article 5.

But Coons also noted that he was “contacted by several European ambassadors concerned about rumors that Trump might make some negative announcement about NATO.”

“If you’re not given pause by everything about President Trump’s statements and actions on foreign policy, you’re not paying attention,” Coons told NBC.

President Donald Trump at Winfield House in London on December 3, 2019. He threatened to withdraw the U.S. from NATO during his first term ( AFP via Getty Images )

During his first term, Trump threatened to withdraw the U.S. from NATO, and he has raised doubts about the need for Article 5 for the U.S. While the article was initially intended to protect European countries from the Soviet Union during the Cold War, it has only been activated once — following the 9/11 terror attacks on the U.S. in 2001.

While Ukraine has pushed to be admitted into NATO, the Trump administration had stated that such a move wouldn’t be a part of any peace deal.

On numerous occasions, Trump has slammed NATO members for not reaching the current NATO threshold of spending at least two percent of their GDP on defense. Trump has also argued that the threshold should be increased. The president has said that the difference in spending is unfair and places an extra burden on the U.S.

More than a decade ago, NATO agreed on the two percent spending goal. Trump has argued that NATO countries should spend five percent of GDP on defense, more than the U.S. currently spends.

In January, Trump said, NATO “has to pay more” and that “it’s ridiculous because it affects them a lot more. We have an ocean in between.”

Last year, 23 NATO members spent more than two percent of their GDP on defense. The U.S., Poland, Greece, Latvia, and Estonia all spent more than three percent on defense. Poland came out on top according to the most recent NATO figures, spending 4.12 percent of their GDP on defense.

The possible change in U.S. engagement with NATO comes as Trump is pressuring Ukraine to come to the negotiating table to end the war with Russia and as European countries scramble to fill the gap left by a pause in U.S. aid to Ukraine.