Trump latest news: Top adviser says Canada ‘taken over by Mexican cartels’ amid brewing trade war
Peter Navarro rages at northern neighbor after administration grants 30-day tariff relief to U.S. auto sector
Donald Trump’s top trade adviser Peter Navarro has accused Canada of being “taken over by Mexican cartels” and not doing enough to stop the importation of deadly fentanyl.
Speaking to Bret Baier on Fox News, Navarro declared: “Canada could do a lot more. Canada has been taken over, Bret, by Mexican cartels. They bring up these pill presses and printers, and the medicines that they fake, you can’t tell the difference.”
The outburst came after the administration agreed to grant the U.S. auto sector a one-month exemption from Trump’s 25 percent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods after the president came under pressure from the CEOs of America’s “Big Three” carmakers.
Meanwhile, Trump posted a fiery ultimatum to Hamas about the release of its remaining hostages, issuing what he said would be a “last warning” that also contained a threat to the people of Gaza.
“This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance,” the president wrote on Truth Social.
“Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision.”
Musk tells tech conference U.S. should privatize Amtrak and USPS
Elon Musk suggested Wednesday that the U.S. government should privatize “as much as possible” and named Amtrak and the U.S. Postal Service as two services ripe for privatization, NBC News reports citing a source at a Morgan Stanley technology conference at which the tech mogul appeared virtually.
The Trump adviser and apparent head of the Department of Government Efficiency told attendees about his experiences riding bullet trains abroad and said: “And we come back to America, like, Amtrak is a sad situation.”
“If you’re coming from another country, please don’t use our national rail. It can leave you with a very bad impression of America," Musk added. “So, I just, I think we should prioritize anything that can be privatized.”
The ownership structures of high-speed railways abroad vary widely. Some are fully state-owned, like China's. Others, like Japan’s railways, have been largely privatized. The European system is mixed.
ANALYSIS: Trump used his congressional address to humiliate Democrats. Why did they let him?
John Bowden writes:
Hakeem Jeffries attempted to present a united opposition party at Tuesday’s State of the Union address.
The House Democratic leader laid out his reasoning for attending while urging as many as possible in his party to do so, in a dear colleague letter this week.
“[I]t is important to have a strong, determined and dignified Democratic presence in the chamber,” wrote Jeffries on Monday. “The House as an institution belongs to the American people, and as their representatives, we will not be run off the block or bullied.”
But in return, those Democrats who attended Tuesday night’s address by the president of the United States were subjected to public humiliation. They could do very little to respond.
Limited interest in rejoining military from those discharged for refusing Covid-19 vaccine
Roughly 650 Marines and Army soldiers who were forced out of the military for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine have so far expressed interest in returning to the force under an executive order from President Donald Trump, officials said this week.
The number represents about 8% of the roughly 8,200 troops who had been discharged. The total, officials say, confirms military leaders' early view that many troops have moved on with their lives. They have been allowed to rejoin since 2023, and Trump's offer of providing back pay may be a factor in spurring a bit more interest now.
‘Four long years of humiliation’: See the first ad from Musk-backed PAC
The political action committee started by Elon Musk has launched its first commercial, highlighting “four long years of humiliation” under the Biden administration.
America PAC aired the ad on Wednesday, shortly after Donald Trump delivered his address to a joint session of Congress.
Mike Bedigan has the story.
Full story: House GOP moves to punish Rep. Al Green for heckling Trump’s speech
House Republicans are taking steps to punish Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green for disrupting President Donald Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.
Washington state Republican Rep. Daniel Newhouse introduced a censure resolution against Green on Wednesday. Green was removed from the House after standing up and shouting at Trump repeatedly during Tuesday night’s address.
Newhouse said on the floor of the House that he was seeking the rare punishment against Green for his “numerous interruptions.”
Gustaf Kilander reports.
RFK Jr. being protected by U.S. Marshals, report says
Reuters reports that an email shows that the U.S. Marshals Service is providing security to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Sources told Reuters that the arrangement was unusual.
In the February 12 email, the HHS Office of the Inspector General stated that it was winding down its protective services operations and that Attorney General Pam Bondi would arrange security for Kennedy moving forward.
“After over four decades of providing for the personal protection of the Secretary and other high-ranking HHS officials when necessary — both nationally and internationally, day and night, through a pandemic, and other obstacles — OI's protective operations are coming to an end,” wrote Christian Schrank, the deputy inspector general for investigations at HHS OIG.
A Marshals spokesperson referred questions from Reuters to the Justice Department.
Bondi confirmed the arrangement: “My friend Secretary Kennedy is a valued and respected leader in President Trump’s Cabinet who will be provided the proper security protection.”
A spokesperson for the HHS OIG declined to comment when approached by Reuters.
The Marshals Service, which has about 3,900 federal agents, is the enforcement arm of the federal court system. Its agents protect judges and court buildings. The agency also houses and transports prisoners and manages the sale of assets seized in criminal forfeiture proceedings.
It is sometimes called upon to provide security for individuals involved in court or congressional proceedings, such as witnesses, prosecutors, and judges who may face threats.
The attorney general is also authorized to assign agents to provide security for other officials, such as cabinet secretaries.
Biggest loss yet for DOGE as thousands of probationary USDA employees ordered back to work
The chair of a quiet government agency secured the re-employment of nearly 6,000 fired federal workers for the next month and a half on Wednesday, just a day after her own firing was ruled illegal by a federal judge.
Cathy Harris struck what is likely the biggest blow so far to DOGE’s firing campaign on Wednesday, ruling that 5,600 probationary employees at the Department of Agriculture (USDA) were terminated in a move that may have violated federal procedures. Her ruling halts the firings for 45 days, while the Merit Systems Protection Board, which she chairs, reviews the decision.
John Bowden reports from Washington, D.C.
Lindsey Graham – who feuds and makes up with Trump – appears to push a third term for the president
Senator Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina congressman known for his hot-and-cold relationship with Donald Trump, has appeared to back a third term for the president.
In a social media message, posted shortly after Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, Graham wrote: “My take on President @realDonaldTrump’s address tonight: Inspiring, funny, compelling and the Democrats’ worst nightmare.” He added: “Trump 2028!”
Mike Bedigan reports.
Lin-Manuel Miranda cancels Hamilton tour stop at Kennedy Center over Trump takeover
Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and the musical’s lead producer Jeffrey Seller have announced they are cancelling a planned run of shows at Washington DC’s John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts over the Trump administration’s takeover of the institution.
Soon after returning to the Oval Office, Trump fired the Kennedy Center’s leadership and put MAGA loyalist Richard Grenell in charge.
Kevin E G Perry has the story.
After becoming a presidential punchline, Social Security Administration correcting records of dead people
The Social Security Administration says it is correcting the records of deceased people that President Donald Trump repeatedly brings up as evidence of fraud.
The agency said it has made “significant progress” in identifying and correcting beneficiary records of people 100 years old or older.
During his address to Congress on Tuesday, Trump repeated the claim that millions of people over 100, some up to 360 years old, are collecting Social Security benefits.
The agency said in a Wednesday statement that “while these people may not be receiving benefits, it is important for the agency to maintain accurate and complete records.”
A series of reports from the Social Security Administration’s inspector general in March 2023 and July 2024 stated that the agency has not established a new system to properly annotate death information in its database.
This database included records of roughly 18.9 million Social Security numbers of people born in 1920 or earlier who were not marked as deceased.
The agency’s acting commissioner clarified last month that deceased centenarians were “not necessarily receiving benefits.”
With reporting by the AP
