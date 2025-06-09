Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There never was a need for President Trump to send in the National Guard to Los Angeles. It was a want. A choice.

All the evidence suggests that the essentially small-scale and non-violent resistance to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials was well within the capacity of the local police, as well as the ICE officers themselves, to deal with.

Much the same goes for the peaceful protests by residents in the area who objected to what they saw as the extra-legal – as well as immoral and inhumane – actions and tactics by sometimes masked ICE officers.

It has to be said that the chief of ICE, Tom Homan – not a man readily familiar with the doctrine of “policing by consent” – was specifically chosen by Donald Trump for the job because of his casual disdain for the law and constitutional niceties. It should be no great surprise that those working for him took their hard-line cue from Mr Homan and, indeed, the President himself.

What was happening, it seemed to many protesting, was a process of arbitrary deportation without due legal process – a violation of the ancient right of habeas corpus – as well as a cruel policy that was tearing communities apart.

In a recent interview, the president virtually admitted that the legal necessity for due process was being ignored because there would have to be “millions” of cases. But that, as they say in chambers, is not a legal argument, and it merely highlights the impracticability of the approach.

It is one driven entirely by the president’s extreme authoritarian instincts, and by political motives. Division, crisis and violence are things the president thrives on rather than fears.

In that respect, as in so many others, he is a very unusual and highly dangerous person to be in the office he holds.

No one who knows Mr Trump has ever claimed that he spends much time planning things – he is someone who runs on instinct. As the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, points out, he ordered 2,000 armed National Guard troops into Los Angeles County not to meet an unmet need, but to manufacture a crisis where there was none.

All there was were disobedience and protest – but Mr Trump cannot bear to be defied, whether that be by a Democrat in Congress, a rival on the real estate scene, an independent-minded civil servant, or the leader of any foreign country he doesn’t care for.

He’s vengeful with it, too, as his “investigations” into Joe Biden demonstrate. He prefers humiliation to dialogue – which is why an invite to the Oval Office leaves his counterparts in fear of being treated like Volodymyr Zelensky, Mark Carney and Cyril Ramaphosa have been.

Trump doesn’t think or plan, but has an instinct for a path of action that furthers his own interest. That is why he ramps everything up. Sad to say, his base did indeed “vote for this”, and enjoy seeing their perceived enemies – fellow Americans, in fact – hit by rubber bullets, tear gas and generally bullied by the bully-in-chief of the United States.

In fact, we can see how this script might progress in the coming days. In the chaos and confusion, a protester may be killed. The seeds will be sown.

Trump will refuse to condemn the action, in a sort of replay of Charlottesville, and blame the radical left and illegal migrants.

As in Los Angeles in the past, it will be the city that reaps the whirlwind. It would go up in flames, Trump will send more troops in, eventually it will calm, but huge damage to lives, property and the fabric of society will be left behind.

Red states v Blue states. Race v Race. Maga v the Rest. The Democrats will be portrayed as being on the side of rioters and looters, and long-term migrants grotesquely demonised afresh as violent criminals. And Trump will be well satisfied.