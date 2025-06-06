Who gets the cybertruck? Both MAGA World and liberals have turned on Musk’s Tesla as Trump divorce turns friends to foe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk now finds himself out in the cold as both MAGA and liberals have turned on him and his businesses following the dramatic divorce of the billionaire and President Donald Trump.

MAGA faithful and liberals alike were celebrating Thursday night after the president and the world’s richest man traded barbs publicly, and their relationship came to a bitter end after almost a year.

Musk now finds himself a pariah of both the GOP and liberals following the fallout. Liberals turned against him and Tesla after he joined the Trump campaign and then the administration, where he spearheaded ruthless cuts at federal agencies with the Department of Government Efficiency, while MAGA has sided with their party’s leader.

“Nobody elected Elon Musk, and a whole lot of people don't even like him, to be honest with you, even on both sides,” said Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey.

At Butterworth’s, a French restaurant on Capitol Hill that has become a popular MAGA haunt during Trump’s second term, celebrations were in full swing.

“We’re popping bottles tonight,” Raheem Kassam, editor of right-wing news site The National Pulse, told The Washington Post as he tucked into a tin of caviar with a pearl spoon.

“This is a lesson the MAGA right needed to learn right now,” Kassam, an investor in the restaurant, said. He told the outlet that he was “worried for a time that MAGA would be bought out” by oligarchs and referred to the Republican megadonor Koch brothers. “It’s just so satisfying to see that that is now no longer the case.”

open image in gallery MAGA supporters and liberals alike were celebrating Thursday night after President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s relationship came to a bitter end after almost a year. ( AFP/Getty )

He also slammed officials working at Musk’s DOGE who he claimed “don’t know how to work in this town.”

While having a cigarette break outside, Kassam looked at a Cybertruck parked on the street nearby. “And so as I stare at his Cybertruck,” he told The Post, “[Musk’s] greenness has finally come back to bite him. … And good riddance.”

Butterworth’s chef Bart Hutchins also weighed in. “Elon Musk is an insufferable nerd, and I hope this marks the end of his engagement with public life,” he said.

Congressional Republicans are also not holding back on their public attacks of Musk to show their solidarity with Trump.

“This is absolutely childish and ridiculous. Enough of this nonsense,” Rep. Greg Murphy of North Carolina told Axios.

Rep. Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania told the outlet that Musk is “starting to look a little crazy.” He added that Musk “was always an important voice, but ... it's going to be a lot more people weighing what Trump has to say than what Musk has to say.”

open image in gallery Musk now finds himself a pariah of both the GOP and liberals following the fallout. Liberals turned against him and Tesla after he joined the Trump campaign and then the administration, where he spearheaded ruthless cuts at federal agencies with DOGE. ( AFP/Getty )

It’s a victory for liberals who have been demonstrating against Musk since he entered politics. At the peak of the DOGE cuts in February and March, hundreds mobilized across the U.S. to protest in rallies organized by liberal groups.

Protests also called for a boycott of Tesla, as liberals ditched the vehicles. Some took it further by vandalizing Teslas in violent incidents across the country.

The Trump administration rallied around Musk and his electric vehicle company at the time, with the president turning the White House lawn into a Tesla showroom to promote the cars.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also encouraged people to buy Tesla stock in March amid the backlash. He said that Musk was “probably the best entrepreneur, the best technologist, the best leader of any set of companies in America working for America.”

Tesla yesterday saw its stock plummet nearly 16 percent. By Friday morning, stock was on the rebound after it was reported that Trump and Musk would speak on the phone today. Trump has since commented that he is “not particularly interested” in speaking with the former “first buddy.”