By pausing his trade war with China, has Donald Trump actually played a blinder?

Hot on the heels of last week’s trade agreement with the UK – consider it the hors d’oeuvres… – Donald Trump, America’s tub-thumping president, has delivered a much bigger main course: a potential deal with China.

The two nations, which had elevated tariffs on each other’s exports to absurd levels – the US charged 145 per cent on Chinese imports, China imposed levies of 125 per cent on those from the US – have agreed a temporary pause.

The series of escalatory tariffs during the two’s trade war have gone (for now) and some of Trump’s “Liberation Day” charges have been suspended. China is – for 90 days again – offering concessions of its own. However, the charges imposed before the day remain in place.

According to research consultancy Capital Economics, what this means in practice is that the effective US tariff on goods from China will fall to around 40 per cent, after product exclusions are factored in. The effective tariff rate on goods imported by China from the US reduces to around 25 per cent. So exporters have, in effect, had the Himalayas traded in for the Alps. Which are still tough to climb.

What happens next will depend on the talks, and there are no guarantees even if the markets think it's all over. They were delighted, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng particularly frothy. It shot up by nearly 3 per cent, surging through the 23,000 point barrier, leading a global charge. In Europe, Germany’s Dax and France’s Cac 40 also both jumped. The reaction of Britain’s FTSE 100 was more muted, but it has lately outperformed because of its perceived defensive qualities. However, it was still ahead. American markets were, of course, thrilled. Wall Street’s week started with quite the party.

The oil price also headed north. The hope, and I would caution against categorising this as anything more than that, is that this will serve to boost global growth, with some of the darker scenarios envisaged by economists now much less likely. The clouds have lifted a little.

The benefits to Trump are obvious. Futures markets raised the probability of a cut in US interest rates, desired by the president, the US economy and all those involved in it because it would stimulate growth. Cutting the tariffs should reduce some of the inflationary pressures the US faces, ease the burdens imposed on its consumers and businesses, and provide a much needed shot in the arm for trade.

Two cuts are now expected from the US Federal Reserve. However, markets think a third reduction, once seen as all but nailed on, remains unlikely with the chance put at roughly 30 per cent.

Note that Trump is to impose higher tariffs on China than China is on the US, a similar situation to the one with the UK, where most exports will remain subject to America’s new basic tariff of 10 per cent despite last week’s much ballyhooed deal.

Trump will doubtless categorise this as a victory and the plan all along. It could secure improved terms from his villains – China was always top of the list – with the residual tariffs remaining in place putting America first and restoring its manufacturing clout.

To call this a plan, however, is pushing it. The Trump administration has given every impression of making it up as it goes along. A case in point: the auto industry, one of the chief supposed beneficiaries of the tariffs, has nonetheless been crying blue murder. Import levies on overseas parts ended up getting eased after their imposition after pleading from its lobbyists, who pointed to the severely negative impact on the sector.

The in-out nature of the tariffs on America’s biggest trading partners – its neighbours – provide another example. The levies imposed on Canadian and Mexican imports were similarly paused before being brought back with a vengeance (ditto the retaliation).

It is quite possible that we will be back to square one, with the US and China once again sending the levies imposed on each other’s goods into near Earth orbit, to the detriment of both, in 90 days time.

In the meantime, the US consumer will continue to pay a price of the higher inflation the tariffs will deliver when what they really need is more competition, not less. Too many of the sectors serving them are highly consolidated, dominated by large and lazy corporations, shielded from disruption by their very size.

The markets’ jubilation should be therefore tempered. This isn’t over by any means, and Trump has proved that there is no way to predict how this will go or when, even if, it will end. There is no plan here. The global trade rollercoaster has slowed but it could oh so easily speed up again. And it probably will.