Why I’m choosing ‘Try January’ instead of ‘Dry January’

January: the ultimate month for virtue signalling. Whether it’s your best mate embarking on a rigorous exercise regime, your mum’s conversion to veganism, or your partner settling into a month of no booze – there seems to be an ever increasing multitude of ways to dramatically change your life (for one month only). I mean, is it even the New Year if you haven’t committed to doing something “good”?

You won’t be surprised to learn that I have never understood the attraction of Dry January – and no, before you ask, it isn’t just because wine is my living. It fails to appeal on many levels – not least because it takes place in one of the bleakest (and incidentally longest) months. I mean, at least choose February that has just 28 short days and the green buds of spring on the horizon.

But it is more to do with the extremeness of it, which perhaps gives some an excuse to go harder in the subsequent months. I believe sustainability comes in balance, not “all or nothing”.

I am the first person to extol the virtues of moderation, or indeed abstinence for those who have a troubled relationship with alcohol. The social acceptance of a month off alcohol can be a life-line event for people who have struggled with their relationship with booze, and can be the start of a much-needed reset and path to sobriety.

But, if like me, you are one of the many moderate drinkers out there, a “Damp January” might be a far more appealing prospect – or, indeed, as I am going to be doing, “try January”: a whole month dedicated to curiosity and trying new things.

It’s a glorious way to approach the New Year, and the best part? You can apply it to all parts of your life, and there is zero failure rate.

It is so easy to get stuck in a rut. Some of the best decisions I have made have been largely driven by gut instinct and a desire to try something new, always with the mantra “why not?” Personally speaking, I have lost my way a bit on this in recent years, so my focus this year is to reconnect to that side of myself, and it can start in small easy steps.

Whilst I appreciate it isn’t going to change the world, trying new drinks is a great way to reinvigorate yourself. Do you always find yourself reaching for the same trusted products, brands or styles of wine for example? Why not try something new; what is the worst that can happen?

I appreciate that we are inherently creatures of habit, especially at this time of year – and there can be immense comfort in the cosiness of a routine. But good things happen when you get curious. I am repeatedly nagging my son to try new food, (how long does the beige stage actually last?!), so it seems only right that I lead by example.

So, if you want your January to be a bit less “dry” and a bit more “try”, here’s some starting inspiration for you...

Bored of Prosecco and love red wine? Why not try Lambrusco?

I am calling it now: we are all going to be drinking Lambrusco this year – and so we should; it’s brilliant. Much maligned for many years as a fizzy red, sweet, cheap wine thanks to some chronic overproduction in the 70s – much like wide-legged jeans, Lambrusco is the comeback kid we’ve all been waiting for.

Hailing from Emilia Romagna, the home of the best pasta in Italy (I will not be taking any further comments on this), Lambrusco is made from a family of grapes with a lineage dating back thousands of years. Whilst the Estruscans developed Lambrusco, it was the Romans who really loved the stuff – filling their cups at celebrations and feasts.

There are ten closely related grape varieties, but the four main quality ones to look out for are: Lambrusco di Sorbara, Lambrusco Maestri, Lambrusco Grasparossa, and Lambrusco Salamino.

TRY: Camillo Donati, Lambrusco Rosso, Italy, 2023

Available nationwide in independents, including Forest Wines £22, 12.5 per cent ABV

open image in gallery Camillo Donati, Lambrusco Rosso, Italy, 2023 ( Rosamund Hall )

Now this is proper Lambrusco, from an impressive independent producer. I love this frothy red; it is bone dry, with a gentle frizzante and is abundant with sour cherries, bursting blackcurrants, gentle tannins and tangy sourness – completely moreish and would pair well with so many foods.

You’ve drunk red, white and rosé wines, but have you tried an orange wine?

Isn’t it thrilling to know that there is a whole category of wine that you may never have tried before? I’m talking about orange wine.

No, it’s not actually made from oranges, but is in fact a white wine made in the same method as a red wine, ie the skins of the grapes are left to macerate with the juice, extracting not only their colour, but a multitude of new and exciting flavour profiles.

But where to start? Some orange wines can be divisive, but this one I’ve selected is just lovely and has David Tennant* on the label (*I mean, it isn’t him, but it’s damn fine look-a-like, no?)

TRY: Vincenzo Bianco, Agricola Biodinamica di Vaira, Italy, 2023

Available nationwide in independents, including Buon Vino, £15.50, 12 per cent ABV

open image in gallery Vincenzo Bianco, Agricola Biodinamica di Vaira, Italy, 2023 ( Rosamund Hall )

From the Molise region on the Adriatic coast of south-eastern Italy, this is made from a blend of falanghina and fiano. The producer has an impressive biodynamic farm growing not only vines, but fruit, vegetables and olives – a place of great biodiversity. The juice was macerated for a short time with their skins, giving a golden hay colour to the finished wine. It is a glass full of soft, ripe peaches, fleshy golden pears and bright acidity – gorgeous.

Want to intersperse your wine drinking with some delicious non-alcoholic options? Why not try sparkling tea?

There is such an exciting boom in the no-and-low drinks sector, which definitely shouldn’t be the exclusive territory of tee-totallers and Dry Januarists. These are beautiful drinks for all year round, to be enjoyed by everyone.

I am particularly excited by sparkling teas. They manage to have a real depth of flavour and interest, aren’t OTT on the sugar and are good for your gut too.

TRY: LA Brewery Sparkling English Rose Kombucha, England

Available at Ocado £10 (£8 until 28/01), 0 per cent

open image in gallery LA Brewery Sparkling English Rose Kombucha 0 per cent, England ( Rosamund Hall )

Oh so pretty, like a walk in the Regent’s Park rose garden in summer. This gently sparkling tea is made from Kombuchas (fermented sweetened tea), a blend of White Monkey and Assam teas, which are then infused with white rose petals and elderflower. It is delicate, light and bright, with beautiful aromas and flavours of citrus, rose blossom and that enticing English elderflower – a drink to brighten the darkest of days.

You only ever drink white wine, but want to try a red? Try Pinot Noir

This is inspired by a friend who never drank red wine and I took it as a personal challenge to find a wine that she would enjoy.

So, if you are in the white wine only gang, why not try a red this month? I always recommend a pinot noir as the go-to grape, it is widely available and is a lighter wine to start your red wine journey.

TRY: Blauer Spätburgunder, Weingut Knipser, Germany, 2019

The Wine Society, £16.50, 13 per cent ABV

open image in gallery Blauer Spätburgunder, Weingut Knipser, Germany, 2019 ( Rosamund Hall )

A stunning expression of pinot noir from the southern German region of Pfalz, this is an effortlessly enjoyable wine. With beautiful aromas and flavours of ripe cherry and softened cranberry – it is smooth and generous in the mouth with an almost creamy note to it. It will melt the most hardened of white wine drinkers, and be a delight for Burgundy lovers too.

Rosamund Hall (DipWSET) is a freelance writer, presenter and columnist specialising in wine and spirits as well as travel, lifestyle and parenting