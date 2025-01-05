My elderly mother can’t afford heating – she needs the winter fuel allowance

After a damp and drizzly start to the year, the weather in the UK has taken a dramatic turn and we’ve firmly entered the first real cold snap of 2025 – which not only prompts concern for our own health and safety but also the wellbeing of our more vulnerable loved ones.

Even the most independent pensioners are finding the current conditions challenging.

My 73-year-old mother is no stranger to tough times; she found herself widowed after losing my dad to a gruelling battle with cancer and suffers from debilitating rheumatoid arthritis herself. She’s a powerhouse of strength and is fiercely stubborn, so it came as a shock when she recently told me how worried she was about heating her home this winter and her health fears during this severe cold snap.

Living alone in a privately rented flat and having had her winter fuel allowance reduced has been a real cause of concern for Mum – and now, more so than ever, it’s starting to weigh heavily on her mind.

I worry that as a result of these freezing temperatures and the additional stress, Mum’s condition may worsen, affect her mobility, and impact her overall quality of life. Living in cold or damp conditions could cause arthritis flare-ups and other physical or mental health issues, so the fact that she’s worried about heating her home due to rising energy costs is incredibly concerning.

Sadly, these worries don’t go completely unfounded, as on 1 January, the energy price cap rose by 1 per cent. Analysts are also predicting another rise in April 2025 – a reality that many people simply cannot afford to face.

It is heartbreaking hearing a loved one admit that she’s scared of switching on her heating too often and now takes two hot water bottles and extra blankets to bed in the evenings. But it is also enraging given the recent changes to the winter fuel allowance.

First created in 1997, the payments were aimed at helping those above the state pension age with their heating bills during the winter months and have provided a lifeline for many over the years. But in its bid to fill the £22bn public finances “black hole”, the Labour government has made sure that only about 1.5 million people in the UK are now eligible with its new means-tested system – a stark contrast to the previous 11.4 million.

Thankfully, my mum has a close support network of friends and family surrounding her. My sister and I live locally and are always on hand to help her from day to day, assisting with tasks and helping heat her home during winter. She also has regular visits from friends and neighbours.

But what about those in a more vulnerable position with no support network nearby to assist them? It is terrifying to think of those living alone, who may face a brutally cold winter in fear of the ever-increasing cost of living. At the bare minimum, surely all of us are entitled to basic human rights, such as a warm home and hot water, without financial fear or worry?

Admittedly, there is a cold-weather payment available to those receiving certain benefits, but this is only paid if the weather drops into minus figures for seven consecutive days. Even then, people will only receive £25 for every seven days of freezing weather.

So, as the cold snap is set to continue, we must all check in on our friends, neighbours, and loved ones at home, and offer assistance with shopping and daily tasks to limit their time spent outdoors in these dangerously icy conditions where possible.

The NHS also recommends that indoor temperatures be kept to at least 18C – which sadly may no longer be an option for some people.

But I also urge the government to rethink its stance on the winter fuel payments. There’s only so much we as individuals can take on, and as the temperature continues to plummet and the cost of living gets higher, we cannot allow the elderly or those with underlying health conditions to be forgotten.

There simply must be more done by those in positions of power to ensure the wellbeing of anyone needing it the most. Before it’s too late.

Becky Bowden is a freelance writer based in the southwest of England. She covers all things entertainment and lifestyle