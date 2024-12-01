Do you find Prosecco a bit passé? Here are some alternatives...

Happy first of December: Father Christmas is dusting off the sleigh, the reindeers are limbering up and corks are popping – ladies and gentlemen, the sparkling season has officially started!

But with the cost of pretty much everything feeling so damn expensive, enjoying a fountain tower of free-flowing coupes of Champagne sadly just doesn’t seem possible this party season. However, there is a wonderful effervescent alternative – and it doesn’t begin with the letter P...

Like many of my friends, I used to love Prosecco, but I just grew so tired of it. I still enjoy the more premium and traditional Prosecco which remains a real treat, but (sadly) I wasn’t drinking those. It was all about flutes of cheaper prosecco, which used to entice me with its easygoing, fresh-as-a-daisy and sweet-as-a-cupcake charm. You know: the ones available in pubs and bars, with the mark-up price sky-high...

However, like with so many things, my tastes changed and I wanted something more – I wanted Champagne. Unfortunately, my desires were not accompanied with a compliant bank balance, so I was eternally grateful for the discovery of crémant (meaning “creamy” in French). With less overt sweetness than Prosecco – and more akin to the flavour spectrum of Champagne – I knew I’d found a friend for life.

It should come as no surprise that the nation that gave birth to Champagne – France – is also responsible for a widely available budget alternative. And, while it’s not something that we have seen much of on British supermarket shelves, historically, that has all changed in recent years.

Domestically, we are consuming more crémant than ever, with all of the major supermarkets reporting a major surge in sales. Sophie Hogg, Sainsbury’s category director for beers, wines and spirits, said ahead of the autumn/winter season that they were expecting crémant sales to grow “20 percent year on year”. And the Waitrose buyer for Champagne and Sparkling, Alexandra Mawson, recently said: “We have never seen crémant sales as big as we are at the moment.”

I fully appreciate that it can be a little confusing, as there are lots of crémants out there. In fact, there are eight French regions producing crémant: Alsace, Bordeaux, Burgundy, Die, Jura, Limoux, Loire and Savoie – who wants to join me on a road trip tour of them all?

But please do not let the variety of names put you off, believe me, the range of choice and variety is a good thing. The glory of such a large number of regions producing it means a wonderful roster of grape varieties. Why not try them all?

And also, unlike Prosecco, crémant is made in exactly the same way as Champagne. Prosecco undergoes its secondary fermentation (that’s the bit that makes the bubbles), in large stainless steel tanks – and is bottled immediately after to preserve the fresh, primary fruit flavours.

Both Champagne and crémant use the “traditional method”. That means secondary fermentation takes place in the bottle – and it is then aged for a further period of nine months or more on its lees (deposits of dead yeast that are far tastier than they sound, trust me). This process of ageing allows it to develop more nuanced aromas and flavours beyond just fruit: think warm, cream-filled brioche and apricot danish pastry alongside primary flavours of citrus and apples...

Now, you don’t ever need a reason to pop open a bottle of bubbly (not if we’re ever enjoying a drink together, in any case!) But if you ever did, December is the time to do so. We all need to find reasons to celebrate – and Christmas, whether it is your vibe or not, is a great one. So here’s my pick of the créme de la crémant to swap out when you fancy something different to Prosecco:

Taste the Difference Crémant de Limoux NV, France

£12 Sainsbury’s (currently £11 with nectar) 12 per cent

open image in gallery Taste the Difference Crémant de Limoux NV, France ( Rosamund Hall )

Made by a highly reputable producer, Paul Mas, this is a well made and delicious wine. Think pear drops and peach filled danish pastry – it has great acidity and creamy, soft bubbles. Dom Perignon might be attributed as the one who discovered the art of sparkling wine, but the monks in the monasteries of Limoux believe they got there first – either way, the sparkles from Limoux are just lovely.

Crémant du Jura, Domaine Jean-Louis Tissot NV, France

£18.50, Yapp Brothers 12.5 per cent

open image in gallery Crémant du Jura, Domaine Jean-Louis Tissot NV, France ( Rosamund Hall )

Made by a small family domain in the wild and beautiful region of the Jura, in eastern France, this sparkling wine is made from 100 per cent Chardonnay, so is closer in style to Champagne – if that’s what you’re after. I am entranced by the gorgeous aromas of lemon-curd and buttered toast alongside a whiff of toasted almonds, which are all wrapped up with vibrant acidity. It is a very classy glass.

Specially Selected Crémant De Loire NV, France

£8.99, Aldi (in-store only) 12 per cent

open image in gallery Specially Selected Crémant De Loire NV, France ( Rosamund Hall )

Crémant de Loire is one of the most famous crémants in France, leaning heavily on the wonderful grape chenin blanc – and I love it. This expression is like biting down into a fresh, crisp green apple and enjoying a lick of uplifting citrus too – the lively bubbles are just perfect for a party.

Louis Vallon Crémant De Bordeaux Blanc De Noirs NV, France

£14.75 (£12.50 with nectar) Sainsbury’s, 12 per cent

open image in gallery Louis Vallon Crémant De Bordeaux Blanc De Noirs NV, France ( Rosamund Hall )

Bordeaux might be famed for their red wines, but it is a region that also produces delicious white, sweet and sparkling wines. The “Blanc de Noirs” on the label refers to it being made out of red grapes (merlot and cabernet franc), but as the juice spent no time with the skins, it has the visual appearance of a white wine. It is really elegant, with fresh raspberries, ripe citrus and a warm, butter croissant cuddle. It has a wonderful depth of flavour, racy acidity and persistent bubbles – and the bottle looks rather smart, too!