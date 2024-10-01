Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



One of the best times to book a trip to a vineyard is autumn when the harvesting begins, allowing visitors to get a glimpse of ripened grapes in full bloom before they are picked and turned into wine.

Many vineyards celebrate this season with events, tours and tastings while the expansive rows of vines start to show their autumn hues.

Planning a getaway based around a love for wine is becoming more popular year on year. New Airbnb data reveals that guest bookings in 2023 for getaways near or on vineyards across the UK and Europe have shot up by approximately 20 per cent since last summer.

With thousands of listings all over the world that are situated in some of the most highly-regarded wine regions, from Provence in France to Stellenbosch in South Africa, there are plenty of places for wine enthusiasts to discover.

Whether you’re seeking to sample port in Portugal’s Alto Douro Vinhateiro wine heritage site, sip sauvignon blanc in New Zealand’s famed Marlborough region, or stay closer to home and try sparkling wine in Sussex, here are some of the best vineyard stays listed on Airbnb.

Mazet in Provence, France

Les Baux-de-Provence

open image in gallery This southeastern French mazet is in the perfect location to sample some of the world’s best rosé ( Airbnb Community )

Read more: The best vineyards to visit in France, from Champagne to Alsace-Lorraine

France is packed with some of the world’s most revered wine regions, from the historical province of Champagne, home to the world’s most famous sparkling wine, to Bordeaux, known for its sweet sauternes. Provence, however, competes with its wine region sisters by boasting a Mediterranean climate and the glamorous resort towns of Saint-Tropez and Cannes. Responsible for producing nearly 10 per cent of the world’s rosé wine hoard, Provence is the only wine region where pink wine is their main wine product.

If you and another guest are looking to visit the land of rosé, Le Mazet des Baux de Provence offers a peaceful haven at the foot of the Alpilles mountains, complete with a private pool. The Airbnb has four terraces to choose from, allowing guests to sample local vineyard wine in the sun at all hours of the day.

Book now

Vineyards Paradise in Orvieto, Italy

Cantina Lapone Vineyard

open image in gallery This five-guest country house has a terrace overlooking the rolling vineyard hills ( Airbnb Community )

Read more: I want wine and carbs on an Italy holiday – here’s how to do it with wellness in mind

‘Vineyards Paradise’, a country house near the historic city of Orvieto lives up to its name by being situated smack bang in the centre of the Catina Lapone vineyard. This small family-owned winery produces a selection of regional wines, from Orvieto Classico Superiore to pinot grigio and merlot. Guests can book a tour with Catina Lapone to experience how the vineyard’s wines are produced, as well as taste a selection of wines with locally produced products.

After a day of sampling some of the region’s best wines, guests can unwind on the terrace overlooking the vineyard. Sleeping up to five guests, there is plenty of space for everyone in the large living room and dining area, as well as a private pool shared with one other guesthouse.

Book now

18th-century house in Alto Douro Vinhateiro, Portugal

Oliveira

open image in gallery This charming 18th-century house is situated right in the world-renowned Alto Douro Wine Region ( Airbnb Community )

Read more: Going to ground: Embracing the agritourism life in Madeira

In the heart of the Alto Douro Wine Region, a Unesco world heritage site, sits a charming 18th-century farmhouse big enough to accommodate up to 12 guests seeking to sample the region’s world-famous port wine. Wine has been produced in Alto Douro for some 2,000 years, with top-quality port becoming its main product since the 18th century.

The farm is located between the magnificent mountain ranges of Marão and Meadas, meaning views for days and some spectacular sunrises and sunsets. While the property has plenty of space to relax, both indoors and out, including a swimming pool and pool table, the most striking feature is the stone-walled kitchen, with modern amenities installed on one side and grand wooden features on the other, including a large table to sample local wines and produce under vintage chandeliers and an open fireplace.

Book now

Cottage in Malborough, New Zealand

DDOG Vineyard

open image in gallery Looking for a unique dormitory-like stay on a wine-themed summer excursion? This cottage may be the place to book ( Airbnb Community )

Read more: The best wine regions to travel to around the world

For many travellers, a trip to New Zealand is the stuff of dreams. Here, the natural world is king, with jaw-dropping landscapes, such as the Southern Alps, white-sand beaches and active volcanoes ripe for exploration. On the South Island, Marlborough’s wine region has become a global hub for wine enthusiasts. Renowned for its world-class dry sauvignon blanc, the area is home to hundreds of wineries attracted by its balanced climate, sheltered valleys and fertile soils.

Situated in the DDOG vineyard in Renwick, Marlborough, this unique cedar barn has space to sleep six guests in a single room, offering a summer camp feel that friends and families will love. Guests can enjoy local grape varieties by the stream and wetlands via a private gate, on the small olive group, or indoors in front of the fire on cooler autumn days, while dozens of tours and wine experiences are all located close by. While still situated on the working vineyard’s property, the barn has its own private section that can be enjoyed while taking in the remarkable vine-covered landscape.

Book now

Farmhouse in Stellenbosch, South Africa

Windon vineyard

open image in gallery Immerse yourself in wine and farm culture by booking this farmhouse with scenic views ( Airbnb Community )

Read more: Your type on paper: How to visit Franschhoek like a Love Islander

A 30-mile drive from Cape Town sits the town of Stellenbosch, the heart of South Africa’s wine industry. This pretty town is renowned for its picturesque landscapes, rich history and vibrant wine culture. A Mediterranean climate means the rolling vineyards are the perfect place for producing the region’s famed cabernet sauvignon, merlot, pinotage and chardonnay.

Located within the Windon vineyard wine estate, this contemporary farmhouse comes with two en-suite bedrooms for a couples or friends autumn wine-themed getaway in the South African countryside. When you’re not on a cellar tour or trying out regional tipples, the Airbnb has access to the estate’s farm, home to zebras and a springbok – simply soak up the jaw-dropping views from the terrace.

Book now

Vineyard Hollow in Sussex, England

Oastbrook Estate Vineyard

open image in gallery The Vineyard Hollow in Sussex is a magical stay for fantasy fans ( Airbnb Community )

Read more: The best UK vineyards to visit during harvest season

Compared to other viticulture regions across the globe, the UK is not the first place wine aficionados may think of when booking a harvest-time trip to a vineyard. However, English wines, known for their crisper, fresher notes, are unique in taste and growing in popularity. The limestone soils of Sussex and its slightly warmer climate have led to numerous vineyards cropping up in the region, such as Oastbrook Estate Vineyard, which produces elegant sparkling bottles and white wines with floral aromas.

The Oastbrook Estate provides vineyard tours and fine wine tasting, but it also offers the opportunity to stay on-site at their Vineyard Hollow luxury hideaway. This earthen home emerges from the landscape as if plucked right out of Tolkien’s fictional Hobbiton, giving guests the fantasy of staying in a fairy tale-like home in the midst of the vineyard. Built with local materials, this quirky retreat is ideal for a couples’ getaway with two queen beds, a hot tub, tennis courts, plus a launching deck for kayaks.

Book now

Townhouse in La Rioja, Spain

Cihuri

open image in gallery Find the secret cellar hidden within this Airbnb located in Spain’s La Rioja wine region ( Airbnb Community )

Read more: The hidden Spanish holiday hotspots where you can avoid crowds – and tourist trap prices

La Rioja is world-famous for its quality of wines and home to over 500 wineries producing a vast range of varieties. The region is most notable for its red blends using black Tempranillo grapes, making this quaint village in Cihuri a perfect destination for red wine lovers.

Up to six guests can stay in this winery situated right next to the Tiron and Oja rivers that flow right by the front door, all overlooked by a pretty Roman bridge. Tucked away in the property’s kitchen, guests will discover a charming cave-like cellar stocking regional rioja wine, which also doubles up as a cooling bolthole on warmer days. In the nearby village of Cihuri, locals run their own small-business wineries, while the famous wine-producing town of Haro is only a 10-minute drive away.

Book now

Wine lodge in Santa Cruz, Chile

Viu Manent

open image in gallery Sleep among the vines before they get turned into wine at Viu Manet in Chile ( Airbnb Community )

Read more: How to do a sustainable wine tour of Chile

If you’ve ever dreamed of sleeping amongst the vines of an old organic malbec vineyard (and who hasn’t?), you’re in luck. The adults-only ViBo Wine Lodge is a peaceful and chic getaway for couples looking to explore the full-bodied red wines synonymous with Chile’s viticulture. Your room is quite literally in the middle of the vineyards’ stretches of grapevines, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the sights and smells before the fruit gets turned into wine.

Made out of natural materials, the vineyard lodges have a king-sized bed, a wine cellar and a terrace complete with three hot tubs and a large swimming pool. Situated in the relatively new wine producing region of Colchagua Valley, there are plenty of other tipples to discover among these picturesque rolling hills, with red wine fans particularly well catered for.

Book now

Chalet in Margaret River Region, Australia

Cowaramup

open image in gallery This one-bed chalet in Australia is only a short journey from some of the regions best wineries ( Airbnb Community )

Read more: The best Australia holidays to do in your lifetime, from the Kimberley to Kangaroo Island

Despite being one of the world’s youngest wine regions, Margaret River has garnered a reputation for producing some of Australia’s most premium blends. With a similar climate to Bordeaux in France, its warm and dry temperatures and low rainfall create great conditions for growing grapes to make cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay.

If dry wines are your preferred choice, a trip to Cowaramup, close to some of Margaret River’s best vineyards, might be just the ticket. Here, you’ll find Simala Retreat’s stylish one-bed chalets – ideal for a couple seeking a romantic getaway – surrounded by 40 acres of natural, biodiverse forest. The contemporary structures include an open solace living area, a wood fire and a stand-alone bath positioned so you can take in the views of towering trees and woodland foliage. Guests can also book extra packages including regional winery tours and food and wine tasting as part of their stay.

Book now

Guest house in Mendoza, Argentina

Luján de Cuyo

open image in gallery Looking for a wine-themed trip filled with romance? Head to this guest house near Mendoza ( Airbnb Community )

Read more: A perfect wine road trip in Italy’s Piedmont region during harvest season

Having produced wine for more than 2,700 years, Argentina is best known for its first-rate plum-flavoured malbecs using small berries, with some varieties grown in high altitudes on the foothills of the Andes. These wines can be found in small villages such as Chacras de Coria, situated on the outskirts of the city of Mendoza, well-known for its boutique wineries and for being right next to the country’s Ruta del Vino (wine route), an association of thousands of hectares of vineyards, creating a sea of vines within the landscape.

To make the most of this wine region, check in to the Chacras de Coria guesthouse, which offers a free professional concierge service for visitors and help with securing winery reservations. The rustic cabin has one double bed, a wood fire and a private outdoor space that is recommended for couples looking for a romantic getaway. The village is within walking distance of the cabin, making it a great base from which to explore the wineries in the area.

Book now