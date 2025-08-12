Palestine Action demonstrators should not be prosecuted for placards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The demonstrations in support of Palestine Action were an inspired piece of public relations by that organisation, but we should not be taken in.

The Terrorism Act 2000 defines terrorism as including action involving “serious damage to property” in support of a political objective. This definition is in line with international norms and seems entirely appropriate. By that test, Palestine Action is a terrorist organisation.

It is dedicated to committing criminal damage against public and private property in protest against Israel’s actions in Gaza and Britain’s alleged involvement in it. It had vandalised property over on a number of occasions even before the breaking at RAF Brize Norton. Criminal damage is not a legitimate form of protest.

Supporting the Palestinian cause and supporting Palestine Action are two quite separate things. Supporting the Palestinian cause is a natural reaction to the appalling scenes of destruction, deliberate starvation and indiscriminate killing by the Israeli army in Gaza. Demonstrating against that is a legitimate form of protest.

Support for Palestine Action is something different. It means not just supporting the Palestinian cause but supporting a method of protest which is violent and criminal. One can express one’s disgust at Israel’s conduct in Gaza without adopting Palestine Action’s methods.

The Terrorism Act creates an offence of supporting a proscribed organization. It precisely defines what acts amount to support. One of them is wearing, carrying or displaying an article giving rise to a reasonable suspicion that the person supports the proscribed organisation. This is far too wide.

Merely indicating your support for a terrorist organisation without doing anything to assist or further its acts should not be a criminal offence and is not consistent with basic rights to free speech. It looks as if Palestine Action has deliberately courted trouble by encouraging people to carry placards with messages specially designed to commit the offence. Martyrdom sometimes has a political value.

It was necessary for the home secretary to proscribe Palestine Action if she wished to disrupt its funding and discourage people from actively assisting its programme of violence. That is a reasonable political objective. Unfortunately, the home secretary cannot proscribe an organisation without also making it a criminal offence to carry placards supporting it.

For the demonstrators the solution is simple enough. Oppose Israeli violence but do not support Palestine Action’s violence. For the prosecuting authorities, there is also a simple solution. The director of prosecution’s consent is required for any prosecution of those who have been arrested. Where a demonstrator acted peacefully, he would be wise not to authorise a prosecution. People courting martyrdom should not be indulged.

In the longer term, the right course would be to amend the Terrorism Act so as to redefine in a more sensible way the offence of supporting a proscribed organisation.

Lord Sumption is a former Supreme Court judge and author of the five-volume series, The Hundred Years War (Faber & Faber, £40 each)